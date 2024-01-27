Self-rated poverty dips, but hunger increases – poll

Residents of Barangay San Nicolas in Binondo, Manila go about their daily routine on September 20, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Although self-rated poverty slightly went down in the fourth quarter of 2023, a recent survey conducted by OCTA Research showed more Filipinos experiencing hunger.

Results of the Dec. 10 to 14 survey found that the country’s self-rated poverty rate is at 45 percent, almost similar to the 46 percent obtained in a similar survey conducted in October 2023.

OCTA said this translates to around 11.9 million poor Filipino families, compared to around 12.1 million in the previous survey.

Based on the survey, the latest self-rated poverty rate was due to the significant increase among respondents in Mindanao, combined with declines among those in the Visayas and Metro Manila.

Self-rated poverty was highest in Mindanao at 68 percent (from 58 percent), followed by the Visayas at 47 percent (from 59 percent), balance Luzon at 38 percent (from 37 percent) and Metro Manila at 28 percent (from 41 percent).

Some 42 percent of the respondents said they consider their families as “food-poor” or those who “struggle to obtain a sufficient and healthful diet.” It was almost similar to the 43 percent obtained in the previous survey.

Across areas, self-rated food poverty was highest among respondents in Mindanao at 71 percent (from 47 percent), followed by those in the Visayas at 48 percent (from 55 percent), balance Luzon at 30 percent (from 36 percent) and Metro Manila at 26 percent (from 41 percent).

In terms of involuntary hunger, the survey found that those who experienced not having anything to eat at least once in the past three months before the survey period increased from 10 percent in October to 14 percent in December.

This translates to an estimated increase from 2.6 million to 3.7 million families, OCTA said.