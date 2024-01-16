^

Headlines

Lagman says ‘war’ on 1987 Constitution underway after Senate changes tune on Cha-cha

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
January 16, 2024 | 4:18pm
Lagman says â��warâ�� on 1987 Constitution underway after Senate changes tune on Cha-cha
Inside the building of the Senate of the Philippines
The STAR / File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Both chambers of Congress’ newfound unity in pushing to liberalize the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution is tantamount to declaring a “war” on the Charter, an opposition lawmaker said Tuesday.

After the Senate’s rare about-face on Charter change— which Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said was upon the president’s orders — Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay, 1st District) said that the “war” on the Constitution is now coming from two fronts.

This comes after Zubiri filed Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 6 that will limit possible changes to the Constitution to just the economic provisions that restrict foreign ownership of public utilities, education and other public services.

Zubiri’s resolution follows allegations that House lawmakers have been collecting signatures for a people’s initiative campaign to amend the Charter through a joint voting arrangement that will favor the lower chamber against the 24-member Senate. The Senate President said that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., however, has shut this down, with the Senate instructed to take the lead on amending the Charter instead. 

Lagman said that these “apparently separate efforts” from the House and the Senate will ultimately greenlight the lifting of restrictions on foreign ownership in the country even if lawmakers vote separately through a Constituent Assembly.

“The victim will be the nation’s patrimony when sensitive enterprises like public service, education, media and advertisement will be open to alien control and domination,” the lawmaker added.

Congress now following one Chacha track

As in previous Congresses, proposals to amend the 1987 Constitution often die upon reaching the Senate as senators remained cool to tweaking the fundamental law, citing other legislative priorities or concerns with political amendments. 

In 2023, the House overwhelmingly passed a measure pushing to amend the Constitution through a constitutional convention. The proposal saw no real support in the upper chamber except from Sen. Robinhood Padilla.

On Monday, Zubiri and two other senators filed RBH 6 to "avert a constitutional crisis" with the House's renewed push to amend the Constitution, the Senate president said.

The proposal seeks to amend parts of the Constitution that only allow foreigners to own up to 40% of public utilities. Meanwhile, the proposal also wants to open up foreign ownership of higher education institutions by limiting restrictions on foreign ownership to basic educational institutions.

House Majority Leader Manuel Dalipe said that the Senate has “finally seen the light” with their recent warming up to Charter change and welcomed the “alignment of the Senate and the House in amending the Constitution.”

Similarly, House Speaker Martin Romualdez said on Tuesday that the Senate’s moves to relax the economic restrictions of the Charter is a “welcome development for our trade partners” and proof the lawmakers “walk the talk.”

Lagman, however, criticized the recent push for Charter change as “out of step” with the country’s current economic problems and other issues with agriculture, food security, education, and China’s continuing aggression in the West Philippine Sea, among others.

“The Charter change initiatives will divide and obfuscate the people and divert the efforts of the political departments from the real problems not attributable to the Constitution,” Lagman added.

In 2023, Charter framer and lawyer Christian Monsod cautioned against attempts to remove the economic restrictions set by the Constitution as its drafters had deliberately limited the influence of foreign countries on the Philippine economy to ensure that Filipinos can shape their own "national destiny" without external interference.

Political science professors from the University of the Philippines Diliman also previously criticized the lower chamber’s moves to amend the Constitution, saying that infrastructure development trumps changing foreign ownership rules in attracting more investors to the country.  

vuukle comment

CHACHA

CHARTER CHANGE

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

SENATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Evidence needed for bribery probe &ndash; DOJ

Evidence needed for bribery probe – DOJ

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
Only if and when it gets formal correspondence or evidence from Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III or from others...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on January 15

LIST: Flights canceled on January 15

1 day ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Monday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers seek to amend ownership regulations on Constitution's economic provisions
play

Lawmakers seek to amend ownership regulations on Constitution's economic provisions

By Ian Laqui | 23 hours ago
Lawmakers are calling for the revision of some economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution, covered by the Public Service...
Headlines
fbtw
No loyalty check amid Marcos ouster rumors &ndash; AFP

No loyalty check amid Marcos ouster rumors – AFP

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
There is no need for loyalty checks on uniformed personnel as there is no destabilization plot against the Marcos administration,...
Headlines
fbtw
'Magnificent 7' transport groups file intervention to back PUV modernization program

'Magnificent 7' transport groups file intervention to back PUV modernization program

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
Transport groups asked the high court to allow them to “intervene” on the temporary restraining order previously...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Another data leak hits PhilHealth

Another data leak hits PhilHealth

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 16 hours ago
Bugs or coding errors, not cyber hackers, caused glitches that hit the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. website over the...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM: P30 billion released for 2023 allowances of HCWs

DBM: P30 billion released for 2023 allowances of HCWs

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management last year released P30.1 billion in emergency allowances for health care and non-health...
Headlines
fbtw
PCPC admits internal plant issue prolonged return to Panay grid

PCPC admits internal plant issue prolonged return to Panay grid

16 hours ago
The Palm Concepcion Power Corp. admitted to the Senate that its plant caused and prolonged the power outage on Panay Island...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO declares &lsquo;state of emergency&rsquo; on plastic driver&rsquo;s license

LTO declares ‘state of emergency’ on plastic driver’s license

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office is under a “state of emergency” amid the shortage of plastic cards needed to print...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd extends voucher program for Grade 11 students

DepEd extends voucher program for Grade 11 students

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The Department of Education has decided to extend the voucher program for Grade 11 learners enrolled in state universities...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with