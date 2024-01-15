^

Headlines

PAGASA: Strong El Niño may persist until February

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 15, 2024 | 12:20pm
PAGASA: Strong El NiÃ±o may persist until February
A farmer walks over cracked soil on a dried up Nueva Ecija field in this file photo. Temperatures are expected to soar across large parts of the world after the El Niño weather pattern emerged in the tropical Pacific for the first time in seven years.
Krizjohn Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Monday said that a “strong” El Niño is currently ongoing and may last until February this year.

In its Advisory No. 7, however, PAGASA said that the weather phenomenon will transition into a neutral state of the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) in June 2024.

“Majority of global climate models suggest that El Niño will likely persist until the March-April-May 2024 season with a transition to ENSO-neutral in the April-May-June 2024 season,” the advisory reads.

According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, the ENSO-neutral state is neither El Niño nor La Niña, where trade winds blow east to west across the Pacific Ocean, bringing warm moist air and warmer surface waters towards the western Pacific and keeping the central Pacific Ocean “relatively cool.”

PAGASA declared the start of the El Niño in June 2023.

In December 2023, Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology  Renato Solidum Jr. said that 65 provinces in the country are likely to be hit by severe drought due to the dry spell by the first half of 2024.

Solidum likened the present El Niño to the 1997 to 1998 dry spell, the most severe the country had ever encountered, causing billions of pesos in agricultural damage.

“Now, based on recent conditions, moderate to severe drought conditions are likely from February to May 2024. And by end of May, there would be 77 percent of the provinces of the country that will have potential for drought – that would be around 65 provinces; and seven percent potential for dry spell or around six provinces,” Solidum said at a press briefing last December.

The National Economic and Development Authority and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas previously warned that the upcoming dry spell may affect the country’s food supply and consumer prices. 

In response, the Department of Agriculture said on January 10 that it is crafting implementing rules and regulations for Section 9 of Republic Act No. 7581, also known as the Price Act, seeking to stabilize necessities and commodities supply while protecting consumers from unjustified price hikes during food shortages.

vuukle comment

DRY SPELL

EL NINO

LA NINA

PAGASA WEATHER

WEATHER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senators won&rsquo;t go along with Cha-cha

Senators won’t go along with Cha-cha

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 2 days ago
The Senate would most likely not support the effort of the House of Representatives to have the 1987 Constitution amended,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Senior high students to congest public schools&rsquo;

‘Senior high students to congest public schools’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
Transferring displaced senior high school students from state colleges and universities to public schools would congest classrooms...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines backs Germany&rsquo;s statement on China

Philippines backs Germany’s statement on China

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
Germany should not be criticized for speaking out against China as its dangerous actions in the West Philippine Sea are also...
Headlines
fbtw
No extension of party-list registration deadline &ndash; Comelec

No extension of party-list registration deadline – Comelec

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is not inclined to extend the deadline for party-list groups to file the required manifestation...
Headlines
fbtw
Cooler days: Baguio chills at 12.8 Celsius

Cooler days: Baguio chills at 12.8 Celsius

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The cold temperature in Baguio City persists, having reached 12.8 degrees Celsius yesterday morning, according to the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Group warns of worse hunger as rice prices spike

Group warns of worse hunger as rice prices spike

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The watchdog group Bantay Bigas over the weekend warned of an increase in hunger incidence in the country amid the continued...
Headlines
fbtw

18 Pinoy seafarers home soon from China – DMW

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The 18 Filipino crew of the oil tanker seized in the Gulf of Oman are coming home soon, according to the Department of Migrant Workers.
Headlines
fbtw
Karapatan condemns dismissal of grave threats case vs Duterte

Karapatan condemns dismissal of grave threats case vs Duterte

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
Rights group Karapatan yesterday condemned the Quezon City prosecutor’s office’s decision to dismiss the grave...
Headlines
fbtw
German foreign minister grateful for Philippine health workers

German foreign minister grateful for Philippine health workers

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
Germany is grateful to Filipinos, especially in the health sector, for their important work in strengthening Germany’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines reaffirms adherence to One-China Policy after Taiwan elections

Philippines reaffirms adherence to One-China Policy after Taiwan elections

19 hours ago
The Philippines will continue to adhere to the One-China Policy, the Department of Foreign Affairs said, following the victory...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with