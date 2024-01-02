LIST: PAGASA's names for typhoons in 2024

Children from Barangay Tumana in Marikina City play under heavy rain caused by Tropical Storm Dante on June 2, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services (PAGASA) has released the names of typhoons that will enter the Philippine area of responsibility in 2024.

Typhoon names are reused every four years except for those of tropical cyclones that cause a high number of casualties and massive damage.

PAGASA decommissioned four tropical cyclone names from the 2020 cycle and replaced these with new names for 2024. The names that will not be reused are Ambo, Quinta, Rolly and Ulysses.

The name of the first tropical cyclone for 2024 is Aghon.

Here’s the full list of names:

Aghon

Butchoy

Carina

Dindo

Enteng

Ferdie

Gener

Helen

Igme

Julian

Kristine

Leon

Marce

Nika

Ofel

Pepito

Querubin

Romina

Siony

Tonyo

Upang

Vicky

Warren

Yoyong

Zosimo

PAGASA also has 10 backup auxiliary names in case there are more than 25 tropical cyclones for the year. These are Alakdan, Baldo, Clara, Dencio, Estong, Felipe, Gomer, Heling, Ismael and Julio.

According to PAGASA, at least two to five tropical cyclones are expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility during the first half of the year.

The state weather bureau said that typhoons mainly occur from July to October, with almost 70% of all tropical cyclones developing during this period.