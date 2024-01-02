LIVE: Traffic situation on January 2

MANILA, Philippines — Several commuters and motorists are expected to experience heavy traffic on Tuesday as Filipinos are expected to return to Manila after a weekend break in observance of New Year's Eve celebrations.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier declared December 30 a regular holiday (Rizal Day), December 31, a special non-working holiday, last day of the year, as well as Jan. 1, 2024, a regular holiday for the New Year.

View the updates below to guide you on the traffic situation in Metro Manila and on the North Luzon Expressway, South Luzon Expressway, Cavite Toll Expressway, Cavite–Laguna Expressway and Skyway: