^

Headlines

Israel rings in New Year under barrage of rockets from Gaza

Philstar.com
January 1, 2024 | 9:56am
Israel rings in New Year under barrage of rockets from Gaza
US designer and entrepreneur author Julia Haart speaks during a rally calling for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Hamas in southern Israel, in Tel Aviv on December 30, 2023.
AFP / Ahmad Gharabli

JERUSALEM, Undefined — Several rockets fired from the Gaza Strip targeted Tel Aviv and southern Israel as the country rang in the New Year on Monday, according to AFP journalists on the ground.

Air-raid sirens sounded as journalists in Tel Aviv saw Israeli missile defence systems intercept the rockets.

People who had gathered on the streets to celebrate New Year's Eve took shelter, while others continued to party.

The attack on southern Israel came at midnight (22:00 GMT) and another targeting Tel Aviv occurred a minute later, according to AFP journalists.

"I was terrified, like it was the first time I saw missiles, its terrifying," Gabriel Zemelman told AFP outside a Tel Aviv bar where he had come to celebrate with friends.

Hamas's military wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for both attacks in a video posted on social media.

They said they used M90 rockets in "response to the massacres of civilians" perpetrated by Israel.

The Israeli military confirmed the attack.

Hamas "decided to start 2024 by launching a barrage of rockets at Israel", the military said in a post on social media.

The latest rocket attacks came as Israel continues its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 21,822 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The war was triggered by an unprecedented Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, which left around 1,140 people dead, most of them civilians, according to an AFP count based on official Israeli data.

vuukle comment

GAZA

HAMAS

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Emulate Rizal&rsquo;s genuine love for country &ndash; Marcos

Emulate Rizal’s genuine love for country – Marcos

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
As the nation marked the 127th anniversary of the martyrdom of Jose Rizal yesterday, President Marcos called on Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine Coast Guard sets massive recruitment in 2024

Philippine Coast Guard sets massive recruitment in 2024

By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard intends to hire 4,000 additional personnel this 2024 to meet the growing demands in maritime security...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;OFWs on Philippines vacation spend more than foreign tourists&rsquo;

‘OFWs on Philippines vacation spend more than foreign tourists’

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
Luring tourists to the country should not be limited to foreigners, since statistics have shown that overseas Filipinos –...
Headlines
fbtw
Lone bettor win P571 million lotto pot

Lone bettor win P571 million lotto pot

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
Two bettors became instant millionaires two days before the New Year after winning in the 6/58 Ultralotto and 6/45 Megalotto...
Headlines
fbtw
CHED directs SUCs to stop offering SHS program

CHED directs SUCs to stop offering SHS program

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
Commission on Higher Education chairman J. Prospero de Vera III has directed all state universities and colleges to stop offering...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pagasa warns of delayed rainy season due to La Ni&ntilde;a

Pagasa warns of delayed rainy season due to La Niña

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
The La Niña phenomenon, expected in the third or last quarter of 2024, may also delay the onset of the rainy season,...
Headlines
fbtw
Milestones in national housing program seen in 2024

Milestones in national housing program seen in 2024

By Artemio Dumlao | 10 hours ago
The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development has expressed optimism in achieving milestones in the coming year,...
Headlines
fbtw
Full implementation of lifeline power rate program starts today

Full implementation of lifeline power rate program starts today

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
The full implementation of the lifeline rate program will start today, providing qualified poor households with discounts...
Headlines
fbtw
Transport group says PUV modernization program should 'leave no one behind'

Transport group says PUV modernization program should 'leave no one behind'

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 16 hours ago
The year-end deadline pushed through despite protests by jeepney drivers and operators who fear the PUV modernization program...
Headlines
fbtw
Cases of respiratory illness plateau amid holiday season &mdash; DOH

Cases of respiratory illness plateau amid holiday season — DOH

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 16 hours ago
The Department of Health reported that cases of respiratory illnesses in the country appeared to have stabilized, with indications...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with