LIVE: Traffic situation on December 29

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
December 29, 2023 | 9:35am
LIVE: Traffic situation on December 29
2018 File photo shows the traffic situation along EDSA.
THE STAR / Ernie Peñaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — Several commuters and motorists are expected to experience heavy traffic on Friday as Filipinos are expected to head out of Manila for a weekend break in observance of New Year's Eve celebrations.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier declared December 30 a regular holiday (Rizal Day), December 31, a special non-working holiday, last day of the year, as well as Jan. 1, 2024, a regular holiday for the New Year.

View the updates below to guide you on the traffic situation in Metro Manila and on the North Luzon Expressway, South Luzon Expressway,  Cavite Toll Expressway, Cavite–Laguna Expressway and Skyway:

