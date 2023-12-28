^

LRT-2 to offer free rides on Rizal Day

Philstar.com
December 28, 2023 | 6:00pm
LRT-2 to offer free rides on Rizal Day
In a Facebook post, the Light Rail Transit Authority said free rides will be offered from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to commemorate the heroism of Rizal, whose martyrdom sparked the 1896 revolution against Spanish rule.
MANILA , Philippines — The LRT-2 will provide commuters with free rides during rush hours in the morning and late afternoon on Saturday (December 30) to commemorate this year's Rizal Day. 

The Light Rail Transit Authority said that free rides will be offered from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to commemorate the 127th anniversary of Jose Rizal's martyrdom.

The railways management said that the first trip for trains in Recto and Antipolo stations will start at 5 a.m. 

The last trip, meanwhile, will leave at 9 p.m. for Antipolo station and 9:30 p.m. for Recto station.

Commuters during this year's holiday rush have had to deal with more limited options on the road due to the mass transport strike waged by jeepney drivers and operators against the government's December 31 deadline to consolidate their vehicles.

The government's jeepney modernization program has been widely criticized by transport groups due to its impact on thousands of jeepney and UV Express workers who are unable to bear the steep costs of purchasing newer vehicles. 

