LIST: Train schedules during Christmas, New Year holidays 2023

This photo shows an inside a coach of MRT-3 with Christmas decorations.

MANILA, Philippines — The major train lines in the metro will be adjusting operating hours during the holiday season.

MRT line three (MRT-3) announced that the operating hours for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve as well as on Christmas and New Year’s Day will be adjusted.

The train line will follow its usual weekday timetable on December 18 to 22, 26 to 29, 2023, and January 2 to 3, 2024.

MRT-3’s weekend schedule will be observed for December 23 and 30.

Here's the train schedules of MRT-3 during the Yuletide season:

December 15, 18-22, 26-29, and January 2-3, 2024

North Avenue

First trip – 4:30 am

Last trip – 9:30 pm

Taft Avenue

First trip – 5:05 am

Last trip – 10:09 pm

December 16, 23, and 30

North Avenue

First trip – 4:37 am

Last trip – 9:30 pm

Taft Avenue

First trip – 5:18 am

Last trip – 10:08 pm

December 17

North Avenue

First trip – 4:38 am

Last trip – 9:30 pm

Taft Avenue

First trip – 5:19 am

Last trip – 10:09 pm

December 25, and January 1, 2024

North Avenue

First trip – 6:30 am

Last trip – 9:30 pm

Taft Avenue

First trip – 6:30 am

Last trip – 10:09 pm

December 24 and 31

North Avenue

First trip – 4:38 am

Last trip – 7:45 pm

Taft Avenue

First trip – 5:19 am

Last trip – 8:23 pm

On Monday, Philippine National Railways also announced that it will be implementing adjusted operating hours on Dec. 31, 2023 and Jan. 1, 2024.

Check out the schedule below:

Light Rail Manila Corporation, operating Light Rail Transit-1, and Light Rail Transit Authority, managing LRT-2, have yet to release the schedules for the Christmas and New Year holidays this year.