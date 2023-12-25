Sara Duterte thanks OFWs, frontliners in Christmas message

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte extended her appreciation to all overseas Filipino workers and frontliners for their "sacrifices" for their families and the country in Christmas messages on Monday.

In separate video messages, Duterte wished a joyous celebration for OFWs and frontliners, including military and police personnel, health workers and other emergency and disaster professionals, who are all on duty during the holidays.

The vice president said that all Filipinos living abroad and OFWs should be honored and celebrated.

“Because of your sacrifices, our economy remains strong. You are the reflection of progress and talent that raises the flag of the Philippines anywhere in the world,” Duterte said in Filipino.

“Thank you very much to all of you, the new heroes of our country,” she added.

Thanking OFWs’ “love for the country,” Duterte vowed to continue her support for Filipino migrant workers.

“It is my constant prayer that your efforts will be rewarded with success so that your children, family and yourself can have a comfortable future. You can count on me to be behind you to support your dreams, efforts and your journey to a better future,” she added.

Duterte also thanked frontline workers and described them as "symbols of courage and selflessness while protecting the country."

"In today's Christmas celebration, while you are at work and away from your homes, remember that you are in our minds and prayers. While your sacrifices go unnoticed, this gives honor to your families,” she said.

Christmas is also a time that should remind Filipinos of their achievements and encourage them to give thanks through prayer, Duterte added.

The vice president called on Filipinos to honor their families and give importance to the love they receive from them, which she called as a "gift" to the country.

"Our country is reliant on families that have been united by love, hope and prayer," she added.