^

Headlines

Sara Duterte thanks OFWs, frontliners in Christmas message

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
December 25, 2023 | 10:24am
Sara Duterte thanks OFWs, frontliners in Christmas message
Vice President Sara Duterte gives a speech during the Philippine Councilors League-Iloilo Chapter year-end assembly at SMX, Davao City.
Facebook / Inday Sara Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte extended her appreciation to all overseas Filipino workers and frontliners for their "sacrifices" for their families and the country in Christmas messages on Monday.

In separate video messages, Duterte wished a joyous celebration for OFWs and frontliners, including military and police personnel, health workers and other emergency and disaster professionals, who are all on duty during the holidays.

The vice president said that all Filipinos living abroad and OFWs should be honored and celebrated. 

“Because of your sacrifices, our economy remains strong. You are the reflection of progress and talent that raises the flag of the Philippines anywhere in the world,” Duterte said in Filipino.

“Thank you very much to all of you, the new heroes of our country,” she added.

Thanking OFWs’ “love for the country,” Duterte vowed to continue her support for Filipino migrant workers. 

“It is my constant prayer that your efforts will be rewarded with success so that your children, family and yourself can have a comfortable future. You can count on me to be behind you to support your dreams, efforts and your journey to a better future,” she added.

Duterte also thanked frontline workers and described them as "symbols of courage and selflessness while protecting the country." 

"In today's Christmas celebration, while you are at work and away from your homes, remember that you are in our minds and prayers. While your sacrifices go unnoticed, this gives honor to your families,” she said.

Christmas is also a time that should remind Filipinos of their achievements and encourage them to give thanks through prayer, Duterte added. 

The vice president called on Filipinos to honor their families and give importance to the love they receive from them, which she called as a "gift" to the country.

 "Our country is reliant on families that have been united by love, hope and prayer," she added. 

vuukle comment

INDAY SARA DUTERTE

OVP

SARA DURTERTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 now in Philippines

COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 now in Philippines

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
The new COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 that has been classified as a “variant of interest” is now in the country, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Wage hike unlikely in 2024

Wage hike unlikely in 2024

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Minimum wage earners nationwide are unlikely to enjoy another salary adjustment in the coming year, according to the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
More fireworks-related injuries

More fireworks-related injuries

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Fireworks-related injuries nationwide have jumped to 12 as the New Year celebrations approach, the Department of Health reported...
Headlines
fbtw
Yearender: Supreme Court rulings make headlines in 2023

Yearender: Supreme Court rulings make headlines in 2023

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
As 2023 came to a close, the Supreme Court saw an improvement in the number of cases it resolved, with the help of recent...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines detects 18 cases of new COVID-19 variant JN.1

Philippines detects 18 cases of new COVID-19 variant JN.1

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 21 hours ago
Despite the detection of a new COVID-19 variant, the DOH stressed that “there has been no significant increase in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
President Marcos: Serve as lanterns of light to others

President Marcos: Serve as lanterns of light to others

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos urged Filipinos to be grateful for blessings and serve as a lantern that brings joy to others.
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD launches LAWA to combat El Ni&ntilde;o in 2024

DSWD launches LAWA to combat El Niño in 2024

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development has launched the Local Adaptation to Water Access or Project LAWA to fight...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH records 4 more fireworks injuries before New Year

DOH records 4 more fireworks injuries before New Year

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 23 hours ago
The health department urged mayors and barangay captains to organize community fireworks displays to prevent injuries related...
Headlines
fbtw
Christmas Eve forecast: PAGASA expects rain in parts of Philippines

Christmas Eve forecast: PAGASA expects rain in parts of Philippines

1 day ago
Rain showers are possible in some parts of the Philippines on Christmas eve, state weather bureau PAGASA said Sunday.&nb...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with