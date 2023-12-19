^

Headlines

Transport strikers mull Christmas campout at Malacañang

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
December 19, 2023 | 12:00am
Transport strikers mull Christmas campout at MalacaÃ±ang
Manibela president Mar Valbuena join forces with PISTON president Mody Floranda and other striking drivers and operators, December 15, 2023.
Released / No to PUV Phaseout Coalition

MANILA, Philippines — Striking drivers and operators are mulling to spend Christmas in front of Malacañang amid the Dec. 31 deadline set by the government for the phaseout of the traditional jeepneys, transport group Manibela president Mar Valbuena said.

“The transport strike will go on this week and it is possible that it will be extended even after Christmas. We are contemplating to march toward Malacañang to spend our Christmas there while our President is eating delicious ham. The government gives us different challenges involving our source of livelihood,” he said.

Members of Manibela started the two-week transport strike on Monday as the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) officially issued an order revoking the franchises of units that do not comply with the consolidation requirement.

Valbuena said other transport groups and cooperatives are expected to join the strike. “Even cooperatives who were forced to consolidate will join our transport strike,” Valbuena said.

At the same time, Valbuena criticized the Department of Transportation and the LTFRB for using President Marcos in forcing the drivers and operators to join the consolidation. He also criticized Marcos for his failure to fulfill his campaign promises.

“How are the promises of the President to the majority who voted for him? We want to hear a concrete solution instead of pride,” Valbuena said.

“Here in the NCR, more or less 50,000 jeepneys will be affected. It has a big impact as passengers are already affected even if it is only a 10 percent reduction of jeepneys,” he noted.

Under Memorandum Circular 2023-051, all provisional authorities issued to individual operators and for routes without consolidated transport service entities (TSE) will be deemed revoked by Jan. 1, 2024.

The LTFRB Board signed the MC on Dec. 14, the first day of the transport strike of Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide. — Mayen Jaymalin, Mark Ernest Villeza, Nillicent Bautista

vuukle comment

DRIVERS

TRANSPORT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Public pushback vs Sara&rsquo;s confidential funds kept it out of 2024 budget &mdash; Senate finance panel chair

Public pushback vs Sara’s confidential funds kept it out of 2024 budget — Senate finance panel chair

By Cristina Chi | 13 hours ago
Public sentiment against the confidential and intelligence funds under Vice President Sara Duterte influenced the decision...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 up due to Kabayan

Signal No. 1 up due to Kabayan

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The low-pressure area spotted east of Surigao del Sur has developed into Tropical Depression Kabayan, the 11th cyclone to...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical Depression Kabayan poised for landfall over Mindanao &mdash; PAGASA

Tropical Depression Kabayan poised for landfall over Mindanao — PAGASA

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Tropical Depression Kabayan, the country's 11th tropical cyclone, may make landfall over Mindanao Sunday evening or early...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 in effect in Visayas, Mindanao due to Tropical Depression Kabayan

Signal No. 1 in effect in Visayas, Mindanao due to Tropical Depression Kabayan

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
State weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday morning placed several areas in Visayas and Mindanao under Signal Number 1 due to Tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Kabayan

LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Kabayan

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Follow this page for updates on "Kabayan".
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lawmaker defends President Marcos on Cha-cha stance

Lawmaker defends President Marcos on Cha-cha stance

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
An official of the House of Representatives has defended President Marcos for voicing his openness to amending the Constitution...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators discuss possible replacement of Tolentino in Blue Ribbon

Senators discuss possible replacement of Tolentino in Blue Ribbon

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Senate colleagues of Sen. Francis Tolentino are discussing his possible replacement as Blue Ribbon committee chairman, saying...
Headlines
fbtw
Funds to reimburse offloaded passengers to come from BI excess income &mdash; senator

Funds to reimburse offloaded passengers to come from BI excess income — senator

6 hours ago
The reimbursement of travel expenses and damages for offloaded passengers will not be charged against the bureau’s employees,...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-party-list lawmaker files civil raps vs Badoy, Celiz over red-tagging

Ex-party-list lawmaker files civil raps vs Badoy, Celiz over red-tagging

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Casiño is asking the court to order the two SMNI hosts, who were former members of the National Task Force...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with