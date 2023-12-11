^

'Gain our trust:’ Students urge MSU to suspend in-person classes amid safety concerns

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
December 11, 2023 | 6:09pm
This handout photo taken on December 3, 2023 and released via the Lanao Del Sur Provincial Information Office's Facebook page shows police and the provincial governor Mamintal Adiong Jr. (back C with cap) inspecting the site of a bomb attack inside a gymnasium at Mindanao State University in Marawi. At least four people died and dozens were wounded on December 3 in a bomb attack on a Catholic mass in the insurgency-plagued southern Philippines.
Handout / Lanao Del Sur Provincial Information Office / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Student leaders at the Mindanao State University have called on school officials to temporarily allow classes to be held remotely after the university ordered a resumption of face-to-face classes starting Monday, more than a week since a deadly bombing incident took place on campus.

The student council of MSU's main campus in Marawi City said in a statement last week that it "objects" to the university's decision to resume in-person learning until December 22 due to fears for students’ safety.

“We express our official dismay regarding the recent release of the memo announcing the resumption of classes, despite the earnest efforts of the Supreme Student Government in presenting data from the survey that reflected the concerns and preferences of the student community,” the student council said.

Philstar.com has reached out to MSU for comment and will update this story with their response.

MSU released a memorandum over the weekend announcing that face-to-face classes will resume in coordination with local authorities and security forces.

Signed by MSU President Basari D. Mapupuno, the memorandum said that returning to in-person classes would “ensure the continuity and stability of the academic and professional pursuit of the student body.”

“While acknowledging the anxiety and distress the incident has caused among our constituents, the university assures its community of comprehensive measures being undertaken to create a safe and conducive environment for learning and working,” Mapupuno stated in the memorandum.

Student leaders from MSU’s Supreme Student Government earlier called on their school officials “to transition classes, examinations, and final requirements into an online setup” to ensure the safety of its academic community.

The December 3 bombing incident at the Dimaporo gymnasium — which took the lives of four people and injured 50 others —  “is not the first time students have lost their lives on our premises,” the student council said.

“It is imperative that we take swift and decisive action to create an environment where everyone can study, work, and thrive without fear,” the student council added.

Other student organizations have initiated similar petitions addressed to the MSU administration and released statements on Facebook urging the same temporary shift to an online setup.

Members of MSU's debate varsity organization said that the school must "gain our trust and confidence with a strong sense of accountability of the present and future situation in the campus."

“You want us back? First, prove that you have the capacity to protect your people,” the MSU debate organization said in a statement last week, stressing that the university does not have a robust emergency response team and a “weak safety and security system.”

Local college student councils in MSU — such as those from the College of Public Affairs, College of Engineering, College of Forestry and Environmental Studies and the College of Education — have also urged their respective administrations to support a temporary return to online classes.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines announced on December 8 that they have arrested one suspect behind the bombing, particularly a person they believe had placed the improvised explosive device at the gymnasium.

The Bangsamoro regional police last week deployed a company-size contingent to secure the MSU campus. — with reports by John Unson

US calls on China to stop 'dangerous' conduct in West Philippine Sea

9 hours ago
Senate to ratify 2024 national budget today

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Philippine ship damaged in Chinese water cannon attack

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
Christmas convoy aborts West Philippine Sea trip

18 hours ago
'Send Chinese ambassador back to China'

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Senate probe sought on Quiboloy church's alleged sexual abuse of children

5 hours ago
Marcos says Philippines 'undeterred' by China's actions in WPS

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
Behind Philippines' poor PISA performance: Worst long-term absenteeism in the world

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
LIVE updates: COP28 climate summit

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
