Marcos displays COVID-19 recovery; isolation ending on Sunday

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signs the Public-Private Partnership Code of the Philippines and the Internet Transactions Act of 2023 on Dec. 5, 2023, while in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is showing positive signs of recovery from COVID-19, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Saturday.

"President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is steadily progressing in his recovery. Today, marking the fifth day of home isolation, the president has been free from cough, nasal congestion, and fever for over 24 hours," the PCO said on its official Facebook page.

“All other medical findings were unremarkable. Consequently, the president’s final diagnosis is COVID-19, Recovered. Throughout the entire home isolation period, the president was closely monitored by medical professionals,” it added.

Marcos has received clearance to resume public engagements as his isolation period will conclude on Sunday. As a precaution, he has been advised to wear a face mask for the next 10 days.

The president initially tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 5, 2023. This marks the third occasion of his testing positive for the virus.