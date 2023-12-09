^

Headlines

President Marcos: Measures making Philippines conducive to trade paying off

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
December 9, 2023 | 8:15am
President Marcos: Measures making Philippines conducive to trade paying off
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr
Bongbong Marcos / Facebook Page

MANILA, Philippines — Government-led initiatives to make the Philippines conducive to trade and investments are paying off, President Marcos has said, as the country’s inflation and unemployment rates fell to their lowest levels since March 2022 and April 2005, respectively.

In a Facebook post Thursday night, Marcos said the latest developments show “remarkable progress” in the country.

“With great joy, I share the remarkable progress our nation has achieved. In October 2023, our unemployment rate hit a remarkable low of 4.2 percent, the lowest since April 2005, accompanied by a sharp decline in inflation to 4.1 percent in November 2023,” the President said.

“This is not just a number, it signifies the lives of millions of our fellow citizens who have found new opportunities. Our dedication to fostering an environment conducive to trade and investment is paying off,” he added.

Unemployment in the country fell to 4.2 percent in October this year from 4.5 percent in the same month last year, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority’s latest Labor Force Survey.

National Statistician Dennis Mapa on Thursday said the number of unemployed Filipinos went down to 2.09 million from 2.24 million in October 2022.

Meanwhile, the country’s inflation further eased to 4.1 percent in November this year, lower than the eight percent posted in the same month last year and the 4.9 percent registered in October this year.

In his message at the DOLE@90 Stakeholders’ Night: Gabi ng Parangal at Pasasalamat in Pasay City on Thursday, Marcos called on employers and other stakeholders to continue producing more and higher quality jobs.

“As we pursue a progressive and inclusive Bagong Pilipinas, I thus call on everyone – employers, workers, government and stakeholders alike – to remain united in ensuring the full recovery of the labor market,” the President said in his speech delivered for him by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

“So let us continue to work together to produce not only more jobs, but also quality and meaningful employment that will uplift the lives and dignity of every Filipino worker,” Marcos said.

The Chief Executive is about to complete his five-day isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 Monday night.

In a previous speech, the President said his government remains steadfast in its commitment to continuously support current and prospective investors as he emphasized that the Philippine government has amended existing laws to further open its economy to foreign investments.

Among these initiatives are the Foreign Investments Act, Retail Trade Liberalization Act, Public Service Act and the Renewable Energy Act, which aim to attract more foreign investors in the country’s telecommunications, port operations, transportation and clean energy sectors.

In February this year, the President also issued Executive Order 18, directing the establishment of green lanes for strategic investments in all government agencies.

vuukle comment

INFLATION

PHILIPPINES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Makabayan to question VP&rsquo;s P125 million CIF before Supreme Court

Makabayan to question VP’s P125 million CIF before Supreme Court

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Another petition questioning the constitutionality of the P125-million confidential funds received by the Office of Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO eases 'no registration, no travel' policy for December holiday season

LTO eases 'no registration, no travel' policy for December holiday season

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 18 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office announced a temporary adjustment to its "no registration, no travel" policy for the remainder...
Headlines
fbtw
Department of Agriculture calls meeting over dumped tomatoes

Department of Agriculture calls meeting over dumped tomatoes

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
The dumping of tomatoes in Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), particularly in Ifugao, Benguet and Nueva Vizcaya, prompted...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-DA chief: Spike in rice retail prices to continue

Ex-DA chief: Spike in rice retail prices to continue

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
The retail price of rice will continue to go up as the lowest cost of the staple was at P52 per kilo, former agriculture secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Department of Agriculture lifts ban on poultry products from Ireland, Netherlands

Department of Agriculture lifts ban on poultry products from Ireland, Netherlands

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has lifted the ban on the importation of poultry products from Ireland and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Christmas convoy sets off for Ayungin

Christmas convoy sets off for Ayungin

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The voyage has begun for a group of volunteers on a mission to deliver supplies and goodies to some remote island communities...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Teachers&rsquo; plight, government neglect led to poor PISA performance&rsquo;

‘Teachers’ plight, government neglect led to poor PISA performance’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
The government’s years of neglect of the pressing problems in the education sector, including the welfare of teachers,...
Headlines
fbtw

Okada to buy Dennis Uy’s Emerald Bay Resort

By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
Tiger Resorts, Leisure and Entertainment Inc. (TRLEI), operator of Okada Manila, is acquiring Dennis Uy’s PH Travel and Leisure Holdings, the company behind the unfinished Emerald Bay Resort in Cebu.
Headlines
fbtw
Industry group laments continued drop in chicken farmgate prices

Industry group laments continued drop in chicken farmgate prices

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
United Broiler Raisers Association and Philippines Egg Board chairman Gregorio San Diego yesterday lamented the continued...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with