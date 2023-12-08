Phivolcs lowers Mayon Volcano status to Alert Level 2

A view of Mayon volcano is seen from Camalig town, Albay province on October 6, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has officially lowered the alert status of Mayon Volcano to Level 2 in response to a decline in overall volcanic activity.

“Phivolcs is lowering the Alert Level of Mayon Volcano from Alert Level 3 (tendency towards a hazardous eruption) to Alert Level 2 (moderate level of unrest),” it said in its 8 a.m. bulletin.

The agency cautioned that the volcano's unrest persists despite the status adjustment. Key indicators continue to signal potential volcanic activity.

Mayon's structure remains inflated, accompanied by sustained high sulfur dioxide emissions compared to baseline levels, as highlighted by Phivolcs ongoing monitoring.

The alert was initially escalated to Level 3 back in June, raising concerns about potential hazardous volcanic events.

Phivolcs advised the public to remain vigilant and refrain from entering the six-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) around the volcano.

Residents are advised to cover their nose and mouth during potential ash fall, and heavy rainfall could trigger lahars.

Aviation restrictions around the summit continue due to potential hazards from ash emissions during eruptions.