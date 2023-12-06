^

ADB OKs $450-million loan for universal health care in Philippines

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
December 6, 2023 | 7:16pm
This photo taken on Sept. 16, 2022 shows a nurse treating a COVID-19 patient inside an intensive care unit at a hospital in Manila.
AFP / KEVIN TRISTAN ESPIRITU

MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $450-million (approximately P24.89 billion) loan to assist the Philippines in enhancing health policy reforms and improving access of Filipinos to treatments and services for Filipinos. 

The Manila-based lender’s Build Universal Health Care Program aims to amplify the government’s initiatives in implementing key reforms outlined in the Universal Health Care Act of 2019, which include the integrated delivery of high-quality health services and the interoperability of health information systems. 

“The Build UHC Program is part of ADB’s commitment to deliver long-term support to the country to ensure all Filipinos have equitable access to quality health services without exhausting their finances,” said Eduardo Banzon, principal health specialist of ADB.

“The program will also help ensure the reforms are responsive to gender-specific health issues and the impacts of climate change on people’s health and well-being,” he added. 

The program includes the adoption of an updated health financing strategy, a national medicine access policy, a national health data repository framework, and the implementation of the “green and safe” health facilities. 

The new program builds on previous ADB support provided under Subprogram 1 and technical assistance financed by the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific approved in November 2021.

