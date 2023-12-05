^

Headlines

WATCH: Announcement of 2023 Bar Exams results met with cheers, tears

James Relativo - Philstar.com
December 5, 2023 | 3:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Aspiring lawyers, their families and friends can't help but be emotional while looking for their names in the list of 2023 Bar Exam passers — turning Padre Faura, Manila into a sea of both cheers and tears.

The results came out amid the sweltering heat this Tuesday at the Supreme Court compound around noon time.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, who is serving as the chairperson of the 2023 Bar Examinations, earlier confirmed that 3,812 of the exam takers will become new lawyers.

The exams were held at 14 different local testing centers across the Philippines last September 17, 20 and 24.

Here are some moments during the said announcement this year.

vuukle comment

2023 BAR EXAMS

LAWYERS

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Anonymous accounts flood WPS discourse with &lsquo;CIA agent&rsquo; accusations vs PCG spox

Anonymous accounts flood WPS discourse with ‘CIA agent’ accusations vs PCG spox

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Among others, the posts appear to focus on flooding the discourse on Chinese vessels’ behavior in the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
LIVE updates: 2023 Bar exams results

LIVE updates: 2023 Bar exams results

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
 The Supreme Court is set to release the results of the 2023 Bar exams on Tuesday, December 5.
Headlines
fbtw
Where to stream 2023 Bar exams results announcement
play

Where to stream 2023 Bar exams results announcement

By Rosette Adel | 8 hours ago
The public can simultaneously access the list of successful 2023 Bar examinees online.
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Top 2023 Bar passers

LIST: Top 2023 Bar passers

3 hours ago
Here is the list of Bar passers who garnered the 30 highest total averages
Headlines
fbtw
2023 Bar exam results out today

2023 Bar exam results out today

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
The results of the 2023 Bar examinations will be released today, according to the Supreme Court.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
FULL LIST: 2023 Bar exams passers

FULL LIST: 2023 Bar exams passers

3 hours ago
Supreme Court Associate Justice and Bar chair 2023 Ramon Paul Hernando on Tuesday noon announced the results of the 2023 Bar...
Headlines
fbtw
3,812 pass 2023 Bar exams

3,812 pass 2023 Bar exams

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that 3,812 out of 10,387 examinees passed the 2023 Bar, resulting in a passing rate...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR denounces Marawi blast as an assault on peace, humanity

CHR denounces Marawi blast as an assault on peace, humanity

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The CHR condemned the perpetrators of the bombing that killed four Catholic worshippers and wounded dozens for blatantly dismissing...
Headlines
fbtw
Inflation cools further to 4.1% in November&nbsp;

Inflation cools further to 4.1% in November 

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
Inflation eased further to 4.1% in November — a slight dip from the 4.9% recorded in October and slower than the 8.8%...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with