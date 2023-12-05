WATCH: Announcement of 2023 Bar Exams results met with cheers, tears

MANILA, Philippines — Aspiring lawyers, their families and friends can't help but be emotional while looking for their names in the list of 2023 Bar Exam passers — turning Padre Faura, Manila into a sea of both cheers and tears.

The results came out amid the sweltering heat this Tuesday at the Supreme Court compound around noon time.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, who is serving as the chairperson of the 2023 Bar Examinations, earlier confirmed that 3,812 of the exam takers will become new lawyers.

The exams were held at 14 different local testing centers across the Philippines last September 17, 20 and 24.

Here are some moments during the said announcement this year.