Marcos tests positive for COVID-19 again

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrives for the leaders and spouses dinner during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Week at the Legion of Honor in San Francisco, California, on November 16, 2023. The APEC Summit takes place through November 17.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19 and will observe isolation for five days, Malacañang announced early Tuesday.

“The president remains fit to carry out his duties and will be continuing his scheduled meetings via teleconference,” the Presidential Communications Office said, adding that updates on Marcos’ health will be provided as they become available.

Marcos was last seen in public on Saturday when he led a family day event inside the presidential palace complex.

This was the third time that Marcos tested positive for COVID-19.

In the past week, the Philippines recorded 1,340 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Department of Health. The figure was 10% higher than the number of cases logged from November 21 to 27.

Currently, there are 253 people with severe and critical conditions, accounting for 10.1% of the country’s total COVID-19 admissions.

“During this holiday season, President Marcos encourages the public to take precautions to safeguard their health, such as vaccinating and voluntary mask-wearing when entering crowded places,” the PCO said.