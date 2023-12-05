^

Headlines

Where to stream 2023 Bar exams results

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
December 5, 2023 | 8:29am

MANILA, Philippines — The public can simultaneously access the list of successful 2023 Bar examinees online.

In a notice released Monday evening, Supreme Court Public Information Office shared QR codes and links to the high tribunal’s official social media accounts where they can view the 2023 Bar exams results.

“All Bar examinees and concerned stakeholders are enjoined to rely on the official communication channels of the Court for accurate, verified, and updated information,” Associate Justice and 2023 Bar Chair Ramon Paul Hernando wrote in the notice.

Here are the links to the official livestreams of SC as well as the QR codes provided:

The list of successful Bar takes will also be displayed on LED walls within the courtyard of the SC Main Building in Padre Faura, Manila.

The results will be out by 12 noon and the public can view it within the SC premises until 6 p.m.

The public are also advised to wear decent attire and adhere to health precautions amid the still ongoing threats of COVID-19.

“All persons who will enter the courtyard of the Supreme Court Main Building to document and witness the Results are reminded to come in proper and decent attire and shall be required to undergo security inspection prior to ingress,” Hernando said.

“As an additional health precaution, the wearing of face masks within Court premises is highly encouraged,” he added.

vuukle comment

2023 BAR EXAMS

BAR EXAMS

RAMON PAUL HERNANDO

SC

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Anonymous accounts flood WPS discourse with &lsquo;CIA agent&rsquo; accusations vs PCG spox

Anonymous accounts flood WPS discourse with ‘CIA agent’ accusations vs PCG spox

By Cristina Chi | 16 hours ago
Among others, the posts appear to focus on flooding the discourse on Chinese vessels’ behavior in the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Duterte no show for grave threats probe

Duterte no show for grave threats probe

By Bella Cariaso | 9 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte yesterday failed to submit his counter-affidavit in connection with the first criminal complaint...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP validating IS hand in MSU bomb attack

AFP validating IS hand in MSU bomb attack

By Michael Punongbayan | 9 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines – in coordination with the Philippine National Police – is validating claims...
Headlines
fbtw
Surigao del Sur jolted anew by strong quake

Surigao del Sur jolted anew by strong quake

By Bella Cariaso | 9 hours ago
A magnitude 6.8 earthquake jolted Surigao del Sur after a destructive magnitude 7.4 temblor rocked the province Saturday night,...
Headlines
fbtw
Leila seeks probe on hitman&rsquo;s claim vs Rody

Leila seeks probe on hitman’s claim vs Rody

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The claim of self-confessed hitman Arturo Lascañas that former president Rodrigo Duterte is the “lord of all...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
San Francisco rolls out Filipino-themed Christmas cable car

San Francisco rolls out Filipino-themed Christmas cable car

By Pia Lee-Brago | 9 hours ago
The San Francisco Municipal Railway rolled out its first-ever Filipino Christmas-themed cable car, with the Philippine consulate...
Headlines
fbtw
Gas, kerosene prices up, diesel down

Gas, kerosene prices up, diesel down

By Richmond Mercurio | 9 hours ago
Local oil companies are implementing mixed price adjustments at the pumps today.
Headlines
fbtw
ADB announces $10 billion fund for Philippines climate finance

ADB announces $10 billion fund for Philippines climate finance

By Louella Desiderio | 9 hours ago
The Asian Development Bank is providing $10 billion in climate finance for the Philippines between 2024 and 2029.
Headlines
fbtw
Power interruptions set this week for Meralco maintenance

Power interruptions set this week for Meralco maintenance

By Richmond Mercurio | 9 hours ago
The Manila Electric Co. has announced scheduled power interruptions in some parts of its franchise area this week due to maintenance...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG holds Vessel Boarding Officer Course with international partners

PCG holds Vessel Boarding Officer Course with international partners

By Evelyn Macairan | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard partnered with the United States Coast Guard, Malaysia and Japan for a 12-day Vessel Boarding Officer...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with