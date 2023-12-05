Where to stream 2023 Bar exams results

MANILA, Philippines — The public can simultaneously access the list of successful 2023 Bar examinees online.

In a notice released Monday evening, Supreme Court Public Information Office shared QR codes and links to the high tribunal’s official social media accounts where they can view the 2023 Bar exams results.

“All Bar examinees and concerned stakeholders are enjoined to rely on the official communication channels of the Court for accurate, verified, and updated information,” Associate Justice and 2023 Bar Chair Ramon Paul Hernando wrote in the notice.

Here are the links to the official livestreams of SC as well as the QR codes provided:

In anticipation of the #Bar2023 Results tomorrow, December 5, 2023, please scan the following QR Codes for the livestream links, for simultaneous access by the public.



READ the Notice in full at https://t.co/5yZO9YVahK#WeCanDoIt #HernanDoIt (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/Af00bkOU2G — Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) December 4, 2023

The list of successful Bar takes will also be displayed on LED walls within the courtyard of the SC Main Building in Padre Faura, Manila.

The results will be out by 12 noon and the public can view it within the SC premises until 6 p.m.

The public are also advised to wear decent attire and adhere to health precautions amid the still ongoing threats of COVID-19.

“All persons who will enter the courtyard of the Supreme Court Main Building to document and witness the Results are reminded to come in proper and decent attire and shall be required to undergo security inspection prior to ingress,” Hernando said.

“As an additional health precaution, the wearing of face masks within Court premises is highly encouraged,” he added.