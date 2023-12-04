^

Phivolcs: Surigao del Sur aftershocks now over 1,500

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 4, 2023 | 12:14pm
This photo shows an aftermath of the Magnitude 7.4 quake in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.
Hinatuan Local Government Unit / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Following the magnitude 7.4 earthquake which rocked Surigao del Sur on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Monday said that it has recorded 1,583 aftershocks so far.

Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol said that the figures were logged as of 5 a.m. on Monday.

Meanwhile, Bacolcol said that the tsunami warning which was issued after the magnitude 7.4 earthquake has already been lifted according to Bacolcol.

He also said that the magnitude 6.8 Sarangani earthquake which occurred in November has no connection to the Surigao del Sur tremor.

“We have six active trenches and we have 175 active faults, so there is always a probability na puwedeng magkasabay," Bacolcol said in an interview with Teleradyo Serbisyo.

(We have six active trenches and we have 175 active faults, so there is always a probability that they can occur simultaneously).

“We’re part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, ineexpect na talaga natin yang marami tayong earthquakes, marami tayong active faults, marami tayong active volcanoes, and pwede magkasabay-sabay ‘yan,” he noted, highlighting that experiencing nearly 20 minor tremors a day is considered normal.

(We're part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, so we really expect to have many earthquakes, numerous active faults, plenty of active volcanoes, and those can happen simultaneously.)

He also cautioned the public that if a comparable magnitude 7.4 earthquake will occur along the West Valley Fault, it could result in 33,000 casualties in Metro Manila.

In a seperate interview with the STAR, Department of Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said that the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that shook Surigao del Sur was undoubtedly a significant event that can be likened to the "Big One" that Metro Manila should adequately prepare for. 

“Magnitude 7.4 is a major earthquake," Solidum said.

As of writing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that the Surigao del Sur quake left one dead. It added that its field officers are validating the damage and number of people affected by the earthquake. — with reports from Bella Cariaso.

