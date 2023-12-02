2 Filipinos executed in China for drug trafficking — DFA

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed on Saturday the execution of two Filipinos in China for their involvement in drug-related activities.

DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza, citing information from the Philippine Consulate General in Guangzhou, disclosed that the execution took place on November 24.

The DFA delayed the announcement pending formal notification from the Chinese side regarding the execution.

Even with the Philippine government's extensive efforts, including high-level appeals, China upheld the death penalties, citing its internal laws.

"Our repeated appeals were consistent with the laws and values of our nation, which put the highest premium on human life," Daza said.

"In the end, the Chinese government, citing their internal laws, upheld the conviction, and the Philippines must respect China’s criminal laws and legal processes,” she added.

The identities of the two individuals were intentionally withheld out of respect for their families' privacy.

The DFA supported the two since their 2013 arrest in Guangdong, helping through trials and appeals. In 2018, the province's High People’s Court confirmed their verdict.

The arrest of the two Filipinos was associated with the possession of 11.872 kilograms of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) concealed in DVD players found in their individual luggage.

The DFA extended extensive support to the families, including a compassionate visit to Guangzhou facilitated through the DFA Assistance to Nationals Fund.