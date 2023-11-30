^

DOH not worried over rising respiratory cases in China

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
November 30, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) yesterday allayed fears over the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases among children in China.

“There is no need for alarm; the government prioritizes the safety of the Filipino people,” the DOH said in a statement.

The surge in respiratory infections in China is linked to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and the onset of the cold season, the DOH noted.

Amid the rising cases of flu-like illnesses in the Philippines, the DOH said there is no evidence of novel pathogens or atypical clinical presentations.

The public is advised to observe proper precautionary measures, including the use of masks for those with comorbidities and autoimmune diseases.

Meanwhile, Philippine Federation of Professional Associations vice president Benito Atienza said it is difficult to distinguish flu from COVID-19 without a swab test.

Atienza advised the public to seek medical attention if they have been experiencing flu symptoms for three days.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
