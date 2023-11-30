‘Government-NDF final peace agreement likely’

MANILA, Philippines — With both parties agreeing to resolve the decades-old armed conflict, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin broached the possibility of the government and the National Democratic Front (NDF), the communists group’s political wing, reaching a final peace agreement in the next months.

During the 48th Philippine National Prayer Breakfast in Manila Hotel yesterday, Bersamin expressed belief that while there was no deadline set for the government and the NDF peace settlement, the conflict might come to an end in a few months.

“This one has no timeframe, but we expect this will happen very soon, the ending of hostilities,” Bersamin said.

“(It) may be sooner than a few months. It all depends on how things pan out because the agreement in Oslo was only to issue a Joint Communique, which is clear and explicit about putting an end to hostilities,” he added.

He clarified that this is not a resumption of the peace talks.

“The peace talks are over and done. No good results came out of that. This is a process that would bring more effective peace because the communiqué that was mutually agreed upon communicates to the people of the Philippines and to the world, that both parties now want to end the hostilities,” he said.

Presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said the government and the NDF are starting a new peace negotiation, and not resuming what was stopped during the previous administration.

As to demands for the government to stop the red-tagging, Bersamin, who chairs the Anti-Terrorism Council, said these are also among the issues that would be discussed during the negotiations.

“There is a process for terminating what they call ‘red tagging’… There is a law that is in place and defines the process. The process will take its due course when the proper applications are filed,” he said.

“I cannot just say that ‘we will lift that’ or ‘we would remove that,’ because there is a process, which includes gathering of evidence… it’s like a (court) hearing,” Bersamin said.

He said the removal from being red-tagged is “feasible” because members of the ATC share a similar view that that the organizations or people who have been declared or qualified as terrorists, under the law (would no longer be red-tagged if they) have shown sufficient compliance with the requirements put there in place.”

As to calls for the release of political prisoners, Bersamin said: “We have issued already an amnesty proclamation. It is up to anyone to enjoy the benefits of that proclamation to come forward and apply, and the process will begin. They would just have to apply individually.”

Support peace efforts

President Marcos has urged Filipinos to support the government’s peace efforts with communist rebels.

Marcos hailed the decision to begin new peace talks as a bold and meaningful step toward unity.

“We have always advocated and strived for a peaceful, prosperous and unified country. Today, I firmly believe that we have taken a bold, meaningful and optimistic step toward the fulfillment of this aspiration for all Filipinos,” Marcos posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday night.

He said the government and the NDF have agreed to resolve their conflict peacefully so they could face the serious socioeconomic, environmental and foreign security threats as a unified nation.

Previous administrations had tried but failed to forge a political settlement with the communist rebels, who have been fighting with the government since 1968.

In a joint statement, the government and the NDF acknowledged the deep-rooted socioeconomic and political grievances, and agreed to come up with a framework that prioritizes peace negotiation.

Galvez said the signing of a final peace deal during Marcos’ term is “very achievable.”

He said talks are likely to begin before the end or in the middle of the first quarter of 2024.

Both parties have yet to forge a ceasefire agreement.

Formally called the Oslo Joint Communique, the statement was signed by Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr. and NDF national executive council member Luis Jalandoni.

Galvez, former military chief Emmanuel Bautista, NDF negotiating panel interim chair Julieta de Lima and panel member Connie Ledesma witnessed the signing.

The joint statement was issued a day after Marcos signed Proclamation 404 granting amnesty to former members of the NDF, Communist Party of the Philippines and New People’s Army.

The proclamation covered insurgents who have committed crimes in pursuit of their political beliefs.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said that although they were granted amnesty, the rebels would still be prosecuted for the heinous crimes they committed.

The DOJ issued the statement as it expressed support to Marcos’ decision to grant amnesty to members of rebel and insurgent groups.

Under Proclamation Nos. 403, 404, 405 and 406, Marcos granted amnesty to members of the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade, former members of the CPP-NPA-NDF, and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and Moro National Liberation Front.

The DOJ said these groups were given amnesty for crimes committed in furtherance of their political beliefs, effectively encouraging them to reintegrate into society and contribute positively to the nation’s progress.

“It is important to note that these proclamations do not extend to heinous crimes such as kidnap for ransom, massacre, rape, terrorism, and other gross violations of human rights,” the DOJ said. — Alexis Romero, Jose Rodel Clapano, Daphne Galvez