^

Headlines

EU backs revival of Philippines-NDF peace talks

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
November 30, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The European Union has expressed support for an agreement between the Marcos administration and the National Democratic Front (NDF) to start new peace negotiations and put an end to the decades-old communist armed conflict.

EU Ambassador Luc Véron called the revival of the peace negotiation “a promising step toward a peaceful resolution.”

“The EU stands firmly behind this process, supporting peace and dialogue,” Véron posted on X, formerly Twitter.

He lauded Norway for playing a significant role in achieving this accord.

“The spirit of diplomacy shines brighter during such times,” Véron said.

Norwegian Ambassador Christian Halaas Lyster congratulated the government and the NDF, the local communist group’s political wing and representative in the peace negotiations, for taking one step closer to attaining lasting peace in the Philippines.

In a post on X, Lyster said Norway remains a committed partner to parties in search of a solution to the conflict.

“With the increased level of conflict we see in the world today, we hope that countries now can look to the Philippines for some hope,” Lyster said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian described the decision of the government as a breakthrough that would propel the country toward lasting peace and progress.

“This reflects a shared commitment to prioritize diplomacy over conflict, fostering an environment conducive to understanding and cooperation,” Gatchalian said as he expressed hope that this development would positively impact communities in the countryside.

Administration and opposition lawmakers in the House of Representatives crossed party lines to commend the Marcos administration for opening new peace talks with the communist rebels.

“The President showed that he is ready to hear out the rebels and hammer out a solution to end armed conflict in our communities. I support President Marcos’ decision to reopen the peace talks with the CPP-NDF-NPA,” Speaker Martin Romualdez said yesterday.

“Going back to the negotiating table does not mean a ceasefire would immediately follow, but this is a start of a long journey to peace. I am hopeful that the peace process will proceed smoothly,” Romualdez added.

Militant lawmaker Rep. Arlene Brosas of women’s group Gabriela also welcomed the move, saying the road to peace is still the best and boldest thing to do since this is where the root cause of the conflict lies – severe and continued poverty.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is backing the resumption of peace talks between the government and communist rebels.

In response to the Oslo Joint Communique and the Marcos administration’s agreement with the NDF to end armed hostilities, public information officer Col. Jean Fajardo said the PNP is ready to contribute in any capacity to attaining peace in the country.

The PNP lauded Marcos for his openness to explore and leverage all avenues toward achieving a just and lasting peace.

Fajardo said there must be good faith and genuine effort from all parties involved.

Former chief justice Reynato Puno expressd support for fresh peace talks between the government and the communists, saying every one should welcome this development.

“We have the longest rebellion being staged by the Communist Party of the Philippines. We can resume this peace talks and we hope it is going to be fruitful. That is one way of promoting peace and order in the country,” Puno said.

Activist groups are hoping the negotiations will finally address the root causes of the armed conflict.

Renato Reyes, president of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, said the willingness of the Marcos administration and the NDF to pusue the peace is a positive development.

“Our view is that a just and lasting peace will be achieved if the national democratic aspirations of the people are realized through socio-economic and political reforms,” Reyes said in a statement.

Rights group Karapatan said the new peace talks should facilitate the adherence to previously signed agreements such as the Hague Joint Declaration, Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law and Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees.

“We also await with keen interest further developments consequent to the joint statement, cognizant of the difficulties and challenges that lie ahead,” Karapatan secretary general Cristina Palabay said.

The Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) urged farmers and rural sectors to unite and support all efforts to achieve peace.

The KMP said there is no real and just peace as long as farmers and workers are oppressed and exploited.

Fernando Hicap, chairman of fishers’ group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas, said the Pamalakaya is supporting the peace negotiation and is optimistic that it would pave the way for national unity against foreign encroachment in the country’s territorial waters. — Cecille Suerte Felipe, Delon Porcalla, Bella Cariaso, Mayen Jaymalin, Emmanuel Tupas, Gilbert Bayoran

vuukle comment

EUROPEAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
De Lima urges probe of former Justice chiefs after CA ruling

De Lima urges probe of former Justice chiefs after CA ruling

3 days ago
De Lima secured another legal victory as the CA reversed the Ombudsman's dismissal of her complaints against Aguirre and Guevarra...
Headlines
fbtw
CA reverses dismissal of De Lima cases vs Aguirre, Guevarra

CA reverses dismissal of De Lima cases vs Aguirre, Guevarra

By Daphne Galvez | 3 days ago
The Court of Appeals has reversed for lack of due process the Office of the Ombudsman’s dismissal of former senator...
Headlines
fbtw
Opposition to ICC return supports ex-president Duterte &mdash; De Lima

Opposition to ICC return supports ex-president Duterte — De Lima

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
“Those who oppose rejoining the ICC are only serving the interest of Duterte and others who are responsible for the...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima pursues 'mass murderer' Duterte

De Lima pursues 'mass murderer' Duterte

By Allison Jackson | 4 days ago
Freed after nearly seven years behind bars, Philippine human rights campaigner Leila de Lima told AFP on Friday she prays...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 14 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Villar, Pascual monitor Noche Buena prices

Villar, Pascual monitor Noche Buena prices

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Sen. Mark Villar joined officials of the Department of Trade and Industry yesterday in their price monitoring of Noche Buena...
Headlines
fbtw

Pasay coastal projects complied with environment standards – DENR

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The two projects of the Pasay Eco-City Reclamation have been allowed to resume because they complied with the requirements set by the government, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said ye...
Headlines
fbtw

DOH not worried over rising respiratory cases in China

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
The Department of Health yesterday allayed fears over the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases among children in China.
Headlines
fbtw

‘Government-NDF final peace agreement likely’

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
With both parties agreeing to resolve the decades-old armed conflict, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin broached the possibility of the government and the National Democratic Front, the communists group’s...
Headlines
fbtw

No holiday ceasefire with Reds

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
There will be no holiday ceasefire with the New People’s Army and the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict will continue its military and non-military operations against communist rebels...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with