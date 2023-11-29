^

Sara: No cracks in UniTeam

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
November 29, 2023 | 12:00am
Sara: No cracks in UniTeam
Bongbong Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte, respectively as presidential and vice presidential aspirants, gesture before a massive crowd at the UniTeam campaign rally in Cebu City on April 18, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte said her working relationship with President Marcos has not changed, even if there has been a sudden change in tune about the Philippines’ cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is set to investigate her father’s drug war.

“With regard to our working relationship, I haven’t heard any complaints from President Marcos with regard to our work in the Department of Education. We are working continuously,” Duterte said.

“The UniTeam was a tandem during the elections. Now, our job is not to campaign but as President and Vice President,” she added.

The Vice President also said that she has yet to speak with President Marcos about proposals for the country to rejoin the ICC.

“After his declaration (that proposals for the country to rejoin the ICC are under study), we haven’t spoken. But when he flew to the United States for the APEC leaders’ meeting, we spoke and the ICC was one of the things we discussed,” she told reporters yesterday.

While she did not disclose the specifics of the conversation, she said the meeting included the President’s sister, Sen. Imee Marcos, who has been actively pushing back against lawmakers who insist on cooperating with the ICC.

