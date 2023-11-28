^

No tsunami threat after Papua New Guinea quake — Phivolcs

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 28, 2023 | 10:19am
No tsunami threat after Papua New Guinea quake — Phivolcs
This photo shows a map marking the northern coast of Papua New Guinea
Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported on Tuesday that there is no imminent danger of a destructive tsunami in the Philippines following the earthquake that struck Papua New Guinea. 

In its 6:02 a.m. bulletin, Phivolcs confirmed there is no risk of a tsunami in the country, reassuring that no action is necessary.

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck off northern Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, with one witness saying the ground swayed "like you are on a boat".

The epicenter was detected at an estimated depth of 12 kilometers (seven miles), the USGS said. 

The quake hit about 20 kilometers (12 miles) off the coast, a short distance from the town of Wewak, capital of the Pacific island state's East Sepik Province. — with a report from Agence France-Presse

