DOST eyes 80 LGUs as smart, sustainable cities

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has expressed a desire to transform 80 local government units (LGUs) all over the country into smart and sustainable cities.

The DOST on Saturday launched the Transforming LGUs Towards Society 5.0 project during the celebration of the 2023 National Science, Technology and Innovation Week in Iloilo City, the first time it is done outside Metro Manila.

Science Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. disclosed that the DOST is collaborating with the Development Academy of the Philippines, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and Department of the Interior and Local Government for the undertaking.

“This program is a people-centric and technology-driven strategy anchored on collaboration, cooperation and complementation of efforts among our partner key players,” Solidum said.

“As envisioned, the program will facilitate the integration of various technologies and innovations within the key areas for intervention to harness the benefits for the welfare of the communities and bring positive change in the lives of every Filipino through promotion of human well-being, wealth creation, wealth protection and sustainability,” he added.

The DOST chief emphasized that in the fast-evolving landscape of the 21st century, the concept of a smart and sustainable community has become more relevant than ever.

“As we witness the integration of cutting-edge technologies into our daily lives, it is essential that we channel these advancements toward creating communities that are not only smart in terms of technology, but also wise in terms of sustainability,” he said.

Engineer Sancho Mabborang, DOST undersecretary for regional operations, said that the agency is providing an initial funding of more than P100 million for the program.

“Moving forward, we plan to expand the partnership to include among our key partners the Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development to ensure that we capture the aspects of housing, human settlements and urban development, and the Department of Environmental and Natural Resources to incorporate the protection, conservation and management of the environment and natural resources in leveraging innovation to create efficient systems that optimize energy consumption, reduce environmental impact, and promote economic growth,” Solidum said.

“In terms of resources, we will assist in seeking national-level cooperation agreements with different national and international financial institutions to aid support for the LGUs,” he added.

Meanwhile, the DICT pledged its commitment to collaborate for the program, seeing that it will support its Digital Cities PH program, which seeks to include more cities in the push for a digital economy in the country and level up digital jobs generation.

Of the 80 LGUs included in the program, only two – Quezon City and Muntinlupa City – are in Metro Manila.

Lawyer Jocelle Batapa-Sigue, ICT undersecretary for industry development, said that the DICT is looking at the program to support their Digital Cities PH program and increase their pool of Digital Cities and so-called Next Wave Cities that has so far generated 1.7 million digital jobs in the IT-Business Process Management (BPM) sector of the country.

“The formula is now around 45 to 55: 45 percent in the countryside and 55 percent in Metro Manila. By 2028, the formula will be in reverse,” Sigue said in her keynote speech during the launch.