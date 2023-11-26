^

Over 1 million affected by rain due to shear line, LPA — NDRRMC

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
November 26, 2023 | 12:51pm
This handout photo taken on November 21, 2023 and received from the Philippine Coast Guard on November 22 shows coast guard personnel evacuating a sick resident from a flooded home due to heavy rains at a village in Catarman town, Northern Samar, central Philippines.
MANILA, Philippines — More than one million individuals were affected by the low pressure area and the shear line that triggered floods and landslides, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Sunday. 

A total of 254,160 families from Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga were affected by the shear line—a weather system formed when cold and warm winds converge—and a dissipated LPA. 

Over 81,110 people were displaced, the agency added. 

Two individuals from Eastern Visayas reportedly died due to the effects of the weather disturbances, while one was injured. 

The combined effects of the shear line and the LPA also wreaked havoc in the agricultural sector. According to the NDRRMC, over 5,000 farmers and fisherfolk were affected. Damage to crops and agriculture infrastructure reached P119.89 million.

The government has provided P65.3 million in assistance to affected residents so far. 

State weather bureau PAGASA said Sunday that the shear line is no longer affecting the eastern section of southern Luzon. The northeast monsoon, however, will still bring rain over mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon province in the next 24 hours.

