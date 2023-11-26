^

Headlines

SWS: Hunger rate slightly down in Q3

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
November 26, 2023 | 12:00am
SWS: Hunger rate slightly down in Q3
Residents of Barangay San Nicolas in Binondo, Manila go about their daily routine on September 20, 2023.
STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — One in every 10 Filipino families has experienced involuntary hunger in the third quarter of the year, slightly down from the previous quarter, a recent survey conducted by Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed.

Results of the Sept. 28 to Oct. 1 survey found that 9.8 percent of Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger or being hungry and not having anything to eat at least once in the past three months.

It was slightly down from 10.4 percent obtained in a similar survey conducted in June, and 9.8 percent in March.

The latest hunger rate was still above the pre-pandemic average of 9.3 percent in 2019, but slightly lower than the 10.8 percent in 2018.

The September 2023 hunger rate is composed of 8.4 percent of respondents who said they experienced moderate hunger (from 8.3 percent in June) and 1.3 percent who experienced severe hunger (from 2.1 percent).

Moderate hunger refers to those who experienced hunger “only once” or “a few times” in the last three months, while severe hunger refers to those who experienced it “often” or “always” in the last three months.

By area, the hunger rate was highest among those in Metro Manila at 17.3 percent (from 15.7 percent), followed by those in the rest of Luzon at 10.3 percent (from 11.3 percent) and the Visayas and Mindanao at 6.7 percent (from 9.3 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively).

Based on the survey, some 7.7 percent of those who rated their families as “poor” in September experienced hunger in the past three months, down from 10.8 percent in June.

The recent survey also found that 48 percent of the respondents rated their families as “poor,” 27 percent as “borderline poor” and 25 percent as “not poor.”

The survey had 1,200 adult respondents and a margin of error of plus/minus 2.8 percent for the national percentages.

A recent survey conducted by OCTA Research group also found lower self-rated poverty and hunger in the third quarter of the year.

vuukle comment

HUNGER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Retired OFW from Pasig wins P21.97-M lotto jackpot prize

Retired OFW from Pasig wins P21.97-M lotto jackpot prize

By James Relativo | 12 hours ago
A senior citizen from Pasig City managed to bag the P21.96 million jackpot prize of the Lotto 6/42 drawn last September 21,...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino hostage from Israel released by Hamas following truce

Filipino hostage from Israel released by Hamas following truce

By James Relativo | 13 hours ago
The Israeli Embassy in Manila confirmed the release of a Filipino who was taken hostage during the height of the ongoing war...
Headlines
fbtw
Resume peace talks instead of 'bogus' amnesty &mdash; ex-political prisoners

Resume peace talks instead of 'bogus' amnesty — ex-political prisoners

By James Relativo | 8 hours ago
A group of former political prisoners urged President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to pursue peace talks with the communist...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato surprised by seeming turnaround on ICC

Bato surprised by seeming turnaround on ICC

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
With President Marcos hinting at allowing the country to rejoin the Rome Statute creating the International Criminal Court,...
Headlines
fbtw
Proposal to rejoin ICC being studied &ndash; BBM

Proposal to rejoin ICC being studied – BBM

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Proposals for the country’s rejoining the International Criminal Court are “under study,” President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Safe return of 17 Pinoy seafarers seen &ndash; DMW

Safe return of 17 Pinoy seafarers seen – DMW

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The Department of Migrant Workers has assured the families of the 17 Filipino seafarers taken hostage by Yemen’s Houthi...
Headlines
fbtw
AsPac signs communique on freedom of navigation

AsPac signs communique on freedom of navigation

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
China has joined the 18 other Asia-Pacific countries in signing a joint communique recognizing freedom of navigation...
Headlines
fbtw
Strike force vs illegal parking deployed

Strike force vs illegal parking deployed

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
A strike force has been set up to speed up clearing operations and apprehension of motorists illegally parking their vehicles...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines digital economy to hit $24 billion this year &ndash; report

Philippines digital economy to hit $24 billion this year – report

1 hour ago
The Philippines’ overall digital economy is expected to hit $24 billion this year and $35 billion in 2025, making it...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with