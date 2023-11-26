Marcos amnesty to former rebels welcomed

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines are backing President Marcos’ decision granting amnesty to former separatist rebels and communist insurgents, saying the move would foster peace, stability and closure for the country.

“Granting amnesty brings closure to hostilities and is in line with the government’s call for peace, unity and reconciliation, and push forward lasting amity among Filipinos,” AFP chief of staff Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr. said in a statement.

PNP public information officer Col. Jean Fajardo said on Saturday the initiative is a significant step towards bringing rebels back into the fold of the law.

“We firmly believe that amnesty initiatives for former members of such groups, within the bounds of the legal framework, prioritize public safety and contribute significantly to fostering peace and stability in our nation,” she said in a statement.

Brawner added that the AFP is confident that the granting of amnesty to members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front, Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Bongcayao Brigade, Moro Islamic Liberation Front and Moro National Liberation Front will promote an atmosphere conducive to the attainment of a just, comprehensive and enduring equanimity, as the government collectively addresses other pressing challenges to the country.