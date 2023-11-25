Affected population by rains due to LPA, shear line now close to a million

This handout photo taken on November 21, 2023 and received from the Philippine Coast Guard on November 22 shows coast guard personnel evacuating a sick resident from a flooded home due to heavy rains at a village in Catarman town, Northern Samar, central Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — The rains from a low-pressure area and shear Line have affected almost a million people, leading to the deaths of two in Visayas.

According to latest data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Saturday, over 900,000 people have so far been affected from Luzon and Visayas:

dead : 2

: 2 injured : 1

: 1 displaced persons : 81,110

: 81,110 inside evacuation centers : 48,411

: 48,411 outside evacuation centers: 32,699

Because of the LPA and shear line, many of were affected by widespread flooding and landslides from the following areas:

CALABARZON

MIMAROPA

Bicol Region

Western Visayas

CARAGA

"A total of 270 damaged houses are reported in Region 5, Region 6, Region 8," NDRRMC said, saying that 45 of which were totally destroyed.

P38.59-M agricultural damages recorded

Over 1,571 farmers and fisherfolk were also directly affected by the inclement weather, workers who tend around 1,484 hectares of affected crop area.

All in all, the NDRRMC reported over P38,596,838 in production losses and damages.

A total of 47 cities/municipalities were declared under the state of calamity, referring to two provinces in Eastern Visayas where automatic prize freezes on basic commodities will be implemented.

To help those who were affected in Bicol, Western and Eastern Visayas, around P62.42 million of aid were already given in the form of family food packs, financial aid, hygiene kits, water, among others.

"Our Field Office in Eastern Visayas has been sending assistance non-stop to the affected families and individuals," said Social Welfare Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez on Friday.

The LPA has disappeared, but the shear line, formed by the convergence of the cold northeast monsoon and warm easterlies, still brings occasional rain across Luzon.

"Moderate to strong rains are possible in the Quezon Province, Bicol Region and nearby provinces in Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, as well as Marinduque, Romblon, Occidental and Oriental Mindoro," said DOST-PAGASA weather specialist Rhea Torres in Filipino.

"We are warning our kababayans in the said areas due to possible flooding and landslides due to widespread rains."