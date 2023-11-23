^

Headlines

House panel tackles proposals for government cooperation with ICC

Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
November 23, 2023 | 12:00am
House panel tackles proposals for government cooperation with ICC
During the plenary Tuesday night, the chamber read HR 1477 on first reading and referred it to the committee on justice.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  The House of Representatives’ joint committees on human rights and justice started the hearing on two pending resolutions that call on all government agencies and departments to work with the International Criminal Court (ICC).

During the plenary Tuesday night, the chamber read HR 1477 on first reading and referred it to the committee on justice.

This happened amid the word war of the House with former president Rodrigo Duterte, who tagged the chamber as a “rotten institution” after it removed the P650 million in confidential fund of his daughter, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte.

HR 1477 was authored by Congressmen Benny Abante and Ramon Rodrigo Gutierrez of 1-Rider party-list.

The other measure, HR 1393, was sponsored by party-list Reps. France Castro of ACT Teachers, Raoul Manuel of Kabataan and Arlene Brosas of Gabriela.

Another similar measure, HR 1482, was filed on Monday by Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman who manifested during the hearing that the Philippines “must cooperate with ICC.”

Otherwise, the veteran lawmaker warned the Philippines “will be a renegade in the community of nations.”

Lagman recalled the jurisdiction of the ICC over “covered crimes committed in the Philippines took effect on Nov. 1, 2011 after the Philippines acceded to the Rome Statute.”

“At the behest of former president Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines on March 17, 2018 withdrew from the Rome Statute,” he said.

But pursuant to Article 127 of the Rome Statute, the  Philippines’ withdrawal became effective only one  year after its filing, or on March 17, 2019.

“Consequently, the jurisdiction of the ICC on covered crimes committed in the Philippines spans the period from Nov. 1, 2011 to March 16, 2019,” he noted.

Lagman said that on April 24, 2017, “a verified complaint” was filed against Duterte and others for “purportedly committing crimes against humanity in the wake of Duterte’s campaign against dealers and users of illegal drugs.”

“In other words, the complaint was filed when the ICC still had jurisdiction,” he said.

For her part, Sen. Imee Marcos yesterday opposed the resolution filed in the House of Representatives urging the government to cooperate with the ICC probe on the drug war killings during the previous administration.

In an interview with reporters in Navotas, Marcos said allowing the ICC to conduct a probe is tantamount to surrendering the country’s sovereignty. – Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Emmanuel Tupas

vuukle comment

ICC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TikTok ban? DICT says basis needed

TikTok ban? DICT says basis needed

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
The National Security Council should have a basis to impose a ban on Chinese micro vlogging and e-commerce platform TikTok,...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: 17 Filipinos seafarers held hostage by Yemen's Houthi rebels

DFA: 17 Filipinos seafarers held hostage by Yemen's Houthi rebels

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 13 hours ago
The government is concerned because the incident is connected to Israel's war against Hamas.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 14 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
Rights groups urge lawmakers to support resolutions on ICC probe

Rights groups urge lawmakers to support resolutions on ICC probe

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
Human rights organizations called on the House of Representatives to support resolutions urging the government to cooperate...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB 'finalizing' some of PISTON's demands following strike

LTFRB 'finalizing' some of PISTON's demands following strike

By James Relativo | 7 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is now in the process of finalizing "necessary documents" in...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Envoy: Fate of 2 Pinoy captives of Hamas uncertain

Envoy: Fate of 2 Pinoy captives of Hamas uncertain

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
The Israeli government has approved a deal that will see the release of 50 hostages held by Hamas during a four-day “pause”...
Headlines
fbtw
Israel OKs pause, to free 50 Hamas hostages

Israel OKs pause, to free 50 Hamas hostages

1 hour ago
Israel and Hamas announced a deal on Wednesday allowing at least 50 hostages and scores of Palestinian prisoners to be freed,...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima to RTC: Summon witnesses who gave false testimony

De Lima to RTC: Summon witnesses who gave false testimony

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 hour ago
Former senator Leila de Lima on Tuesday asked a Muntinlupa court to summon the seven witnesses who claimed they were coerced...
Headlines
fbtw
NPC getting P100 million more to counter cyberattacks

NPC getting P100 million more to counter cyberattacks

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Following data breaches in the past months involving several government agencies, the National Privacy Commission will get...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with