^

Headlines

Teacher who shared viral Commonwealth traffic jam video files counter affidavit

Philstar.com
November 21, 2023 | 5:07pm
Teacher who shared viral Commonwealth traffic jam video files counter affidavit
Vehicles go bumper to bumper at Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, as the traffic situation goes back to normal after the Holy Week.
Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — A teacher accused by the police of uploading the viral video of an alleged “VIP” causing a traffic jam in Commonwealth has filed a counter-affidavit to a complaint against him for reportedly spreading false information online.

Rights lawyer Chel Diokno accompanied private school educator Janus Munar on Tuesday to file a counter-affidavit as a response to the case against him lodged by the Quezon City Police Department (QCPD) over the viral Commonwealth traffic video, which Munar insists he merely shared.

The video in question, which was posted by former Bayan Muna Rep. Teddy Casino on October 5, shows Executive Master Sergeant Verdo Pantollano audibly explaining to a motorist that a portion of Commonwealth was blocked to allow the convoy of “VP (Sara)” to pass.

After Vice President Sara Duterte denied being involved in the road closure, the QCPD apologized for the incident and said Pantollano "mistakenly heard the word VP, hence, he decided to clear the traffic as a sign of courtesy and security.”

RELATED: Sara denies causing Commonwealth traffic jam; cop in viral video now under probe  

Around a week after the incident,  Lt. Col. May Genio, commander of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD)’s Holy Spirit police station 14, publicly identified Munar as the person who allegedly uploaded the video in a radio interview.

The QCPD then charged Munar for allegedly violating Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code in relation to Republic Act (RA) 10175, also known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, and violation of RA 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act.

The child abuse case was allegedly due to the “trauma” and “stress” caused by the viral video to the daughter of the cop, who was ordered relieved and then reinstated by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte. 

Diokno said on X (formerly Twitter): “Kontra tayo sa fake news at child abuse, pero mukhang diskriminasyon na ito.”

On Tuesday, Munar took exception with the police’s filing of complaints and said that the act of "uploading or sharing a video showing a public officer in the performance of his official duties... cannot by any stretch of imagination be considered as treating a child cruelly or violently.” 

“It’s easy to ruin a person’s reputation. Because I built up my reputation for 18 years as a teacher. I never abused a student, but now I’m being charged with child abuse,” Munar said in Filipino.

“I did not malign any police personnel when I shared that video on Facebook,” Munar added. — Cristina Chi with reports by The STAR / Janvic Mateo and News5

vuukle comment

CHEL DIOKNO

COMMONWEALTH

QCPD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;China artificial islands nearing Philippines coasts&rsquo;

‘China artificial islands nearing Philippines coasts’

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Chinese military facilities on reclaimed land features in the West Philippine Sea have come alarmingly close to the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Social media giants' 'fake news' policies failed to prevent disinformation during 2022 elections &mdash; study

Social media giants' 'fake news' policies failed to prevent disinformation during 2022 elections — study

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
Social media platforms' overemphasis on weeding out false content to counter disinformation failed to combat the coordinated...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB considering granting five-year franchise to jeepney operators

LTFRB considering granting five-year franchise to jeepney operators

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board chairman Teofilo Guadiz III said that the agency will give drivers and...
Headlines
fbtw
Scarborough 1st appeared on maps of Philippine waters in 1750s

Scarborough 1st appeared on maps of Philippine waters in 1750s

By Lisa Guerrero Nakpil | 18 hours ago
On the night of Sept. 12, 1748 the British East India Co. ship Scarborough struck the now-famous reef of the same...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos jokes: I got &lsquo;lei&rsquo;d&rsquo; in Hawaii

Marcos jokes: I got ‘lei’d’ in Hawaii

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Wearing a Hawaiian garland or lei usually given to the Pacific island’s visitors, President Marcos cracked a joke printed...
Headlines
fbtw
So long, Port Area: The STAR makes its move

So long, Port Area: The STAR makes its move

By Juaniyo Arcellana | 18 hours ago
Though it’s been a long time coming, STAR employees, especially the veteran troopers, haven’t really wrapped their...
Headlines
fbtw
We don&rsquo;t want Sara impeached &ndash; Marcos

We don’t want Sara impeached – Marcos

18 hours ago
President Marcos stood by Vice President Sara Duterte yesterday, saying she does not deserve to be impeached and that he only...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines population may reach 115 million by yearend

Philippines population may reach 115 million by yearend

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Philippines’ population may reach 115 million by the end of the year, the Commission on Population and Development...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with