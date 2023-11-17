^

Headlines

SC to transfer court jurisdictions to areas affected by Makati-Taguig dispute ruling

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 17, 2023 | 7:16pm
SC to transfer court jurisdictions to areas affected by Makati-Taguig dispute ruling
The photo shows the skyline of Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.
Greenbulb PR

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) has issued directives regarding Taguig City's takeover of legal authority concerning crimes and cases committed in regions that were previously under the jurisdiction of Makati City.

According to the SC, the court jurisdiction of Parcels 3 and 4, PSU-2031 of the Fort Bonifacio Military Reservation will be transferred to Taguig City effective Jan. 1, 2024. 

This is the High Court’s response after Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano requested that the transfer of jurisdiction to Taguig’s courts be set in October 2023.

“All civil and criminal cases already filed and pending before the first- and second-level courts in Makati City before January 1, 2024, shall proceed to trial, be heard, and ultimately be decided by the respective Makati City courts where they were pending,” SC said in a statement. 

The court specified the said date to allow the courts ample time for preparations.

Complaints associated with crimes and offenses occurring within these areas before January 1 must be directed to the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office.

All complaints concerning crimes committed in the areas identified from January 1 onward should be submitted to the courts in Taguig City.

In 2022, the SC affirmed its decision that the Fort Bonifacio Military Complex, also known as the Bonifacio Global City, is a part of Taguig ending a 30-year dispute between the two cities. 
 

vuukle comment

BGC

BONIFACIO GLOBAL CITY

MAKATI

SUPREME COURT

TAGUIG
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte tells Congress: Be wary of AFP, PNP

Duterte tells Congress: Be wary of AFP, PNP

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte has warned that people should keep an eye on the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, Xi to discuss easing tensions in West Philippine Sea

Marcos, Xi to discuss easing tensions in West Philippine Sea

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss measures to ease tensions in the West...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte unfazed by De Lima helping ICC

Duterte unfazed by De Lima helping ICC

By Edith Regalado | 19 hours ago
The International Criminal Court and former senator Leila de Lima can go together for all former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Impeach Sara&rsquo; buzz swirls in House; leaders douse rumors

‘Impeach Sara’ buzz swirls in House; leaders douse rumors

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
Leaders of the House of Representatives belied “circulating rumors” of an alleged plot to file an impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Palace OKs new 5-year population action plan

Palace OKs new 5-year population action plan

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
Malacañang has approved a five-year population and development plan that will guide national and local programs to address...
Headlines
fbtw
'Magpakulong na lang ako': Duterte says on subpoena over Castro&rsquo;s complaint

'Magpakulong na lang ako': Duterte says on subpoena over Castro’s complaint

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte said he would choose to be incarcerated rather than address the charges filed against...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US ink civil nuclear cooperation pact

Philippines, US ink civil nuclear cooperation pact

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The Philippines and the United States signed Friday a landmark agreement that would facilitate civil nuclear cooperation between...
Headlines
fbtw
Learning new skills tops Filipino college students&rsquo; priorities in 2023 survey

Learning new skills tops Filipino college students’ priorities in 2023 survey

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
More Filipino college students are seeking out opportunities to learn new skills to get a headstart on their careers and become...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with