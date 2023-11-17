SC to transfer court jurisdictions to areas affected by Makati-Taguig dispute ruling

The photo shows the skyline of Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) has issued directives regarding Taguig City's takeover of legal authority concerning crimes and cases committed in regions that were previously under the jurisdiction of Makati City.

According to the SC, the court jurisdiction of Parcels 3 and 4, PSU-2031 of the Fort Bonifacio Military Reservation will be transferred to Taguig City effective Jan. 1, 2024.

This is the High Court’s response after Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano requested that the transfer of jurisdiction to Taguig’s courts be set in October 2023.

“All civil and criminal cases already filed and pending before the first- and second-level courts in Makati City before January 1, 2024, shall proceed to trial, be heard, and ultimately be decided by the respective Makati City courts where they were pending,” SC said in a statement.

The court specified the said date to allow the courts ample time for preparations.

Complaints associated with crimes and offenses occurring within these areas before January 1 must be directed to the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office.

All complaints concerning crimes committed in the areas identified from January 1 onward should be submitted to the courts in Taguig City.

In 2022, the SC affirmed its decision that the Fort Bonifacio Military Complex, also known as the Bonifacio Global City, is a part of Taguig ending a 30-year dispute between the two cities.

