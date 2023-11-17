Magnitude 7.2 quake jolts Davao Occidental; aftershocks expected

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook Davao Occidental at 4:14 p.m. on Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The epicenter of the quake was traced at 05.37°North, 125.15°East- 030 kilometers South 81° West of Sarangani, Davao Occidental.

It was felt at varying intensities in several areas in Mindanao.

Glan Sarangani, General Santos City in South Cotabato felt the tremor at Intensity VIII deemed "very destructive," according to the Phivolcs Earthquake Intensity Scale.

During Intensity VIII, many well-built buildings are considerably damaged while concrete dikes and foundation of bridges are destroyed by ground settling or toppling. Landslides or rockfalls may also occur in mountainous and hilly areas.

Below are the reported Instrumental Intensitities:

Intensity VIII - Glan, Sarangani; General Santos City, South Cotabato

Intensity V - Matanao, Davao del Sur; Maasim, Malapatan, Sarangani; Lake Sebu, Tampakan, Polomolok, Banga, South Cotabato

Intensity IV - Kidapawan City, Cotabato; Magsaysay, Davao City, Davao del Sur; Don Marcelino, Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental; Kiamba, Maitum, Sarangani; Norala, Tantangan, South Cotabato; President Quirino, Lebak, Isulan, Esperanza, Columbio, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat

Both Phivolcs and US Geological Survey said that no tsunami threat was issued after the quake struck off Sarangani.

Phivolcs, however, warned potential damage and aftershocks.