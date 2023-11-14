Over 500 motorists nabbed on first day of tougher EDSA bus lane penalties

Around 100 motorists receive tickets from Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) officers for unauthorized passing at the EDSA bus carousel lane in Cubao, Quezon City on November 13, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Around 514 drivers were slapped with bigger fines for using the exclusive bus lane for EDSA carousel buses, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Tuesday.

The MMDA started implenting heftier fines for EDSA bus lane violators last Monday. Under the new guideline, fourth time violators could face up to P30,000 in fines on top of a possible revocation of their driver's license.

"Don't disregard the EDSA Bus Lane guidelines because we will continue to implement higher fines for unauthorized passage," said the MMDA in a Facebook post in Filipino.

"Reminder: Unauthorized vehicles are prohibitted from using the EDSA Bus Carousel Lane which is only intended for public buses, emergency vehicles like ambulances, fire trucks etc. government-marked vehicles responding to emergencies."

As of 5 p.m. yesterday, around 409 were apprehended: most of which were motorcycles.

First time violators under the new MMDA Regulation No. 23-00 are to be slapped with a P5,000 fine, way higher than the former P1,000 penalty.

MMDA acting chairperson Don Artes previously said that numerous drivers disregarded the exclusive bus lane, often because they could easily afford the P1,000 penalty.

"Its implementation is for the safety of motorists and to not hamper the trips of passenger buses who use the exclusive lane," the MMDA added.

Automatic P30,000 for those who will run

Are you thinking of evading fines? According to Artes, attempting to do so would only escalate your penalty significantly.

"For violators who run away from traffic enforcers to avoid apprehension, if you think that you were able to get away with it, your plate numbers will be recorded and reported to the [Land Transportation Office]," he said in a report by state-run Phiippine Information Agency.

"You will automatically receive a penalty for third offense: P20,000 plus a one-year suspension of your driver’s license."

Besides the MMDA, the LTO and the Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) conducted enforcement operations in different areas along EDSA on its first day.

The announcement comes after the MMDA's controversial proposal to double the penalties for jaywalking along EDSA and C5 to P1,000, an announcement met with criticisms by various transportation advocates.