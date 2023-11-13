^

Farmers’ groups want Laurel to reform Department of Agriculture

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
November 13, 2023 | 12:00am
Farmersâ�� groups want Laurel to reform Department of Agriculture
Farmers dry their rice crops in the middle of the sun at Brgy. Paligue in Candaba, Pampanga on April 1, 2023.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — Farmers’ groups will recommend overhauling the Department of Agriculture (DA) as newly appointed Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. is scheduled to meet today with stakeholders and lawmakers in a hotel in Taguig City.

In separate interviews with The STAR, Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (Sinag) chairman Rosendo So and Gregorio San Diego, chairman of the United Broiler Raisers Association and Philippine Egg Board, said that the consultation with local leaders of the agriculture sector was arranged by Sen. Cynthia Villar.

“There should be (an overhaul of the DA),” So said.

“An overhaul is needed. Otherwise, you cannot expect drastic changes within the DA,” San Diego echoed, adding that Laurel’s programs will not be implemented if the DA will not be reformed.

San Diego noted that the flooding of imported agricultural products persists as certain DA officials allegedly receive “gifts” from importers.

The issuance of import permits should be assigned to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), San Diego added.

“The issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance should be the function of the DTI. If they (importers) resort to corruption, they need to bribe two agencies. Their overhead will increase. If the prices of imported (farm products) will increase, the locally produced produce can compete,” he explained.

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

FARMER
