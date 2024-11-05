Marcos wants better storm preparedness, warning system

President Marcos inspects the damaged Bayuyungan Bridge in Laurel, Batangas yesterday. The bridge collapsed during the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

MANILA, Philippines — With over 100 deaths and billions of pesos worth of damage to agriculture and infrastructure left by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine, President Marcos wants government agencies to strengthen the country’s disaster preparedness, including putting in place a better system of predicting extreme and potentially devastating weather conditions.

In remarks during the distribution of assistance to farmers, fisherfolk and families in Talisay, Batangas yesterday, Marcos instructed the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) to im-prove its warning systems.

The DOST is the mother agency of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

He also reminded agencies of the need for gradual release of water from dams ahead of the onslaught of typhoons to reduce flood risks.

“I will repeat this: to government agencies – increase the preparation against flood and landslide,” the President said in Filipino.

“Make it a standard operating procedure to slowly release water from the dams before the typhoon arrives to avoid severe flooding,” he said.

The President also reiterated his directive to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Environment and Natural Resources and other agencies to revise their flood control master plans.

The President stressed the importance of modern, climate-resilient designs for roads and bridges, ensuring these structures are safe, durable and adaptable to the changing climate.

Marcos also ordered the DPWH to prioritize repairs of the Bayuyungan bridge and roads in Agoncillo.

He likewise committed to finish the Taal Lake Circumferential Road and Lobo Malabrogo-San Juan Laiya Road.

Marcos also directed the Department of Trade and Industry to ensure that all construction materials meet standards for quality, safety and climate adaptability.

“It is not enough that the infrastructure projects are completed by the DPWH on schedule. It is also necessary that the materials and the construction of these projects are definitely of high quality, safe, and can last amid changing weather patterns,” he said.

The President led the distribution of various forms of assistance, including shelter materials, to families affected by Kristine in Batangas.

With the President at yesterday’s relief distribution were Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary (DHSUD) Jose Rizalino Acuzar and other Cabinet officials.

Marcos turned over 159 kits of housing materials from DHSUD to affected residents in Talisay, while 200 kits were distributed in Agoncillo.

The Metrobank Foundation, through DHSUD, donated housing materials worth P6 million for the two towns.

The President also gave a P10 million cash assistance each to the municipalities of Talisay, Laurel, Agoncillo, Cuenca, Lemery and Balete. Select farmers and fisherfolk affected by the storm also received P10,000 each.

Earlier, Marcos issued Proclamation 728, declaring Nov. 4 as a Day of National Mourning for the victims of Kristine.

PAGASA improving warning system

At a briefing in Manila, PAGASA deputy administrator for research and development Marcelino Villafuerte II said efforts are being made to improve the services of the weather bureau.

He was commenting on criticisms from Sen. Imee Marcos that PAGASA had failed to adequately warn the public of the extent of Kristine’s ferocity.

She said preemptive evacuations could have been done had there been enough warning from PAGASA.

“For comments like that, we consider them as constructive criticisms and we are doing our best to further enhance our services and provide better information to the public but we are currently addressing that,” Villafuerte said.

“Actually, as early as a few months back, we even added additional products to improve our services. First, we have the tropical cyclone potential threat where as early as two weeks before an event happens, we are already informing the public that there is a potential cyclone that could enter or develop within the Philippine Area of Responsibility,” Villafuerte said.

Advisories are also issued on the volume of rain a typhoon may bring.

“When there is a typhoon, even though there was no wind signal in some places but there may be the possibility of strong rains, we include this in our weather forecast, including areas with threats of possible flooding and landslide,” he added.

“Of course, we welcome any other suggestions pertaining to our services. Hopefully, we can provide better information, particularly in communities that will be affected if ever,” he pointed out. — Bella Cariaso