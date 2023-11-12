^

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
November 12, 2023 | 10:08am
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness
Photo taken of Mayon Volcano in Legazpi City, Albay on July 16, 2023.
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert Level 3 after it showed an “increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption.”

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

 

