DOLE reminds employers: Release 13th month pay before Christmas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) called on the private sector to fulfill their obligation of paying workers their 13th month pay on or before Dec. 24, 2023, with no exemptions nor deferment to be allowed.

This was the department's message to employers in a news release on Friday, citing the Labor Advisory No. 25, Series of 2023 issued by DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma.

"The issuance reiterates that the 13th month pay 'shall be paid to rank-and-file employees in the private sector regardless of their position, designation, or employment status, and irrespective of the method by which their wages are paid, provided that they have worked for at least one month during the calendar year,'" said DOLE.

"Also entitled to the benefit are rank-and-file employees who are paid on a piece-rate basis, fixed, or guaranteed wage plus commission; those with multiple employers; those who resigned; those who were terminated from employment; or those who were on maternity leave and received salary differential."

The mandatory benefit, pursuant to the Labor Code of the Philippines and Presidential Decree 851, shall not be less than one-twelfth (1/12) of the total basic salary earned by an employee within the calendar year.

It shall be computed as follows: total basic salary/12 months = proportionate 13th month pay.

"No request or application for exemption from payment of the 13th month pay, or for deferment of its payment shall be accepted and allowed," according to the labor advisory.

To ensure that business owners comply with the law, employers are ordered by the government to submit a report through the DOLE establishment report system no later than Jan. 15, 2024.

Among those who will monitor a workplace's compliance to the general labor standard are the DOLE Regional/Field/Provincial Office having jurisdiction over said establishment.

The public is advised to call DOLE hotline 1349 or 0931-066-2573 from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for any queries regarding the 13th month pay.

Questions could also be sent via email to [email protected] or via direct message to DOLE’s Facebook Page.