Guns, shabu seized in drug suspect's home in Mt. Province

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
November 9, 2023 | 3:50pm
BAGUIO CITY  —  Two guns, assorted ammunitions aside from shabu were seized from the house of a hunted drug suspects in Central Poblacion, Paracelis town in Mountain Province Tuesday.

Clarence Chongawen Gunday, 42, a driver, was also taken for trial after Paracelis policemen, Mt. Province Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) apprehended him while implementing a search warrant at his home. This resulted in the discovery of five transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance or suspected shabu weighing more or less 25 grams priced at P170,000.

Aside from drug paraphernalia, caliber .22 rifle with scope and silencer; a caliber .22 revolver Seniorita, four pieces of 5.56 mm blank ammunition, two caliber .45 ammunition, six caliber .22 ammunition and one empty stainless-steel magazine for caliber .45 pistol were found in his home. 

MT. PROVINCE

PDEA

PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY
