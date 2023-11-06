^

Despite amihan, hot weather expected in Metro Manila — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 6, 2023 | 11:02am
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will experience hot weather despite the the amihan season in the country, state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said on Monday.

PAGASA said that the hot weather will be caused the "transition" period of the the northeast monsoon or amihan that makes it inconsistent in bringing cold winds every day.

“Although nagsimula na po yung amihan, nagrerecede yan, humihina,” Obet Badrina, a weather forecaster from PAGASA said in an interview with Radyo 630. 

(Although the northeast monsoon has started, it is receding and weakening).

Badrina also said that that country will start to experience consistent cool winds in January as the ice from the northern region of the earth starts to melt. 

Rains can also be expected on Monday in Batanes and Babuyan islands. However, according to Badrina, thunderstorms are unlikely to happen due to the thin clouds brought by amihan.

PAGASA announced the onset of the amihan season or the northeast monsoon on October 20. During which, cool and dry northeast winds from Siberia and China blow down to Southeast Asia. 

