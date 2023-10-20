PAGASA announces start of Amihan season

PAGASA administrator Vicente Malano yesterday said the strengthening of high-pressure systems over the Asian continent has led to the gradual changing of the seasons.

MANILA, Philippines — The country is expected to experience cooler months ahead as state weather bureau PAGASA on Friday announced the start of the 'Amihan' season.

In a statement, PAGASA said that the northeast monsoon season has begun based on its observation of strong northeasterly winds prevailing over Northern Luzon and increasing mean sea level pressure in recent days.

There has also been gradual cooling of the surface air temperature over the northeastern part of Luzon, PAGASA stated.

“Amihan” is the cool weather experienced during the holiday season, wherein cool and dry northeast wind from Siberia and China blows down to Southeast Asia.

“With these developments, the northeasterly wind flow is expected to become more dominant in the country, bringing cold and dry air,” the state weather bureau said.

Episodes of a surge in cold temperature may also be expected in the next months, PAGASA stated.

The state weather bureau said that dry spells may still be experienced in areas where there is an increased likelihood of below-normal rainfall or drier-than-usual conditions due to El Niño.

“This may adversely affect the different climate-sensitive sectors such as water resources, agriculture, energy, health, public safety, and other key sectors in the country,” PAGASA said. — Cristina Chi with reports by Gaea Katreena Cabico