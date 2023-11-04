150,000 flu-like cases recorded nationwide

Based on the latest Disease Surveillance Report of the DOH, there were 158,307 ILI cases reported from Jan. 1 to Oct. 14, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — More than 150,000 cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) have been recorded nationwide, the Department of Health (DOH) reported.

The number is 46 percent higher than the 108,065 ILI cases reported during the same period last year.

The top three regions with recorded cases of ILI are Davao Region with 23,665; Northern Mindanao with 20,842 and Central Visayas with 20,160.

Meanwhile, the regions that recorded the highest increase in cases when compared to last year are Zamboanga Peninsula (311 percent; 1,853 to 7,622)), Central Visayas (95 percent; 10,323 to 20,160) and National Capital Region (83 percent; 4,914 to 8,991).

Data from the DOH’s Epidemiology Bureau showed a decrease in deaths caused by ILI from 415 in 2022 to 222 this year.

The regions with the most number of deaths are Davao Region (69), Central Visayas (43) and Caraga with 33 deaths.

The DOH earlier warned the public of illnesses common during the holiday season such as influenza.

ILI is defined as a medical diagnosis of possible influenza or other illness causing a set of common symptoms. These include fever, shivering, chills, dry cough, loss of appetite, body aches and nausea, sneezing typically in connection with a sudden onset of illness.