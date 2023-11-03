New Zealand warship makes 3-day visit to Philippines

This photo shows the HMNZS Aotearoa in the port of Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — New Zealand navy ship made a "goodwill visit" to the Philippines after visiting Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore.

According to the New Zealand Embassy, the three-day goodwill visit presents New Zealand’s “dedication to maritime security, regional stability, and fostering diplomatic relations in the Indo-Pacific.”

“The visit demonstrates our increasing engagement in Southeast Asia and of course, the Philippines is an important part or country in the region. New Zealand would like to engage with like-minded countries, countries which share our values and we support each other in maintaining rules-based order," Commander Robert Welford, Commanding Officer of HMNZS Aotearoa, said.

HMNZS Aotearoa participated in Operation Crucible, the New Zealand Defence Force's largest naval deployment to the Indo-Pacific region.

“The HMNZS Aotearoa's visit to the Philippines underscores New Zealand's dedication to maritime security, regional stability, and fostering diplomatic relations in the Indo-Pacific. Ito ay nagsisilbing patunay sa matibay na samahan ng New Zealand at Pilipinas,” New Zealand Ambassador Peter Kell said. (It serves as a testament to the strong and enduring partnership between New Zealand and the Philippines.)

The HMNZS Aotearoa is an auxiliary ship of the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) which was manufactured by Hyundai Heavy Industries, the same manufacturer of the Philippine Navy’s flagship BRP Jose Rizal and some off-shore patrol vessels.

The said vessel is the biggest and newest ship of the RNZN. It has been in Manila’s dock from October 30 to November 1.