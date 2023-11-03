^

Headlines

New Zealand warship makes 3-day visit to Philippines

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 3, 2023 | 5:30pm
New Zealand warship makes 3-day visit to Philippines
This photo shows the HMNZS Aotearoa in the port of Manila.
New Zealand Embassy to the Philippines / Released

MANILA, Philippines —  New Zealand navy ship made a "goodwill visit" to the Philippines after visiting Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore. 

According to the New Zealand Embassy, the three-day goodwill visit presents New Zealand’s “dedication to maritime security, regional stability, and fostering diplomatic relations in the Indo-Pacific.”

“The visit demonstrates our increasing engagement in Southeast Asia and of course, the Philippines is an important part or country in the region. New Zealand would like to engage with like-minded countries, countries which share our values and we support each other in maintaining rules-based order," Commander Robert Welford, Commanding Officer of HMNZS Aotearoa, said.

HMNZS Aotearoa participated in Operation Crucible, the New Zealand Defence Force's largest naval deployment to the Indo-Pacific region.

“The HMNZS Aotearoa's visit to the Philippines underscores New Zealand's dedication to maritime security, regional stability, and fostering diplomatic relations in the Indo-Pacific. Ito ay nagsisilbing patunay sa matibay na samahan ng New Zealand at Pilipinas,” New Zealand Ambassador Peter Kell said. (It serves as a testament to the strong and enduring partnership between New Zealand and the Philippines.)

The HMNZS Aotearoa is an auxiliary ship of the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) which was manufactured by Hyundai Heavy Industries, the same manufacturer of the Philippine Navy’s flagship BRP Jose Rizal and some off-shore patrol vessels. 

The said vessel is the biggest and newest ship of the RNZN. It has been in Manila’s dock from October 30 to November 1.

vuukle comment

INDO-PACIFIC

NAVY

NEW ZEALAND

PHILIPPINE NAVY

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos names fishing tycoon Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. as agri chief
play

Marcos names fishing tycoon Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. as agri chief

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. just announced the appointment of a new agriculture secretary.
Headlines
fbtw
400 pending disqualification cases of BSKE bets still ongoing &mdash; Comelec

400 pending disqualification cases of BSKE bets still ongoing — Comelec

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Comelec chairman George Garcia said they are hoping to resolve the said cases within three weeks in which 256 proclamations...
Headlines
fbtw
No overtime pay for teachers who worked in BSKE

No overtime pay for teachers who worked in BSKE

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
Teachers who served as poll workers during the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections will not receive overtime pay,...
Headlines
fbtw
Number of poll incidents higher than in 2018 BSKE

Number of poll incidents higher than in 2018 BSKE

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
There were more election-related incidents during the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections this year than in the BSKE...
Headlines
fbtw
92 BSKE winners with DQ cases can&rsquo;t assume posts

92 BSKE winners with DQ cases can’t assume posts

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Ninety-two winning barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections candidates were not proclaimed and can’t assume posts...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Norwegian cruise ship arrives with 1,600 visitors in Boracay

Norwegian cruise ship arrives with 1,600 visitors in Boracay

By Rosette Adel | 4 hours ago
Malay-Boracay Tourism Office on Friday welcomed Norwegian cruise ship MV Norwegian Jewel that is carrying an estimated 1,600...
Headlines
fbtw
Jalosjos files motion to block Zamboanga rep's proclamation

Jalosjos files motion to block Zamboanga rep's proclamation

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
Reelectionist Romero Jalosjos Jr. filed a motion for reconsideration to the Supreme Court seeking to reverse the decision...
Headlines
fbtw
Headless DA no more: Issues in agriculture that Marcos leaves behind

Headless DA no more: Issues in agriculture that Marcos leaves behind

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
In the nearly one-and-a-half years that the president kept the post — a move that farmers groups and minority lawmakers...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with