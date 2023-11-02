^

Headlines

PAGASA: Expect rainy All Souls Day due to Amihan

Philstar.com
November 2, 2023 | 9:46am
PAGASA: Expect rainy All Souls Day due to Amihan
Residents of Marikina endure downpour while visiting their departed loved ones at Barangka Public Cemetery in Marikina on Wednesday. The low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) may bring rains to Metro Manila, Calabarzon and Mimaropa areas starting today, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).
Photos by Walter Bollozos / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — While the low pressure area over Isabela dissipated Wednesday night, several parts of the country are likely to experience rain on All Soul’s Day due to the northeast monsoon (Amihan) and a shear line, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In a 4 a.m. advisory on Thursday, PAGASA said that Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora and Quezon will experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the shear line. 

In these areas, flash floods and landslides remain a risk during periods of moderate to heavy rainfall intensity, the weather agency said.

According to PAGASA, a shear line is the convergence of cold and warm winds that trigger rains.

Amihan will bring cloudy skies and rain over the rest of Northern Luzon, while the rest of the Philippines, including Metro Manila, will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon can expect improving weather conditions by the weekend, the state weather bureau said. — Cristina Chi

vuukle comment

UNDAS 2023
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Comelec officially wraps up 2023 barangay, SK polls nationwide

Comelec officially wraps up 2023 barangay, SK polls nationwide

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 17 hours ago
The 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections has come to a close as the Commission on Elections concluded the ballot...
Headlines
fbtw
File SOCEs, remove campaign materials, bets told

File SOCEs, remove campaign materials, bets told

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
All candidates in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections have until Saturday to remove their posters and other campaign...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos sends wreaths to tombs of Ninoy, Cory, Noy

Marcos sends wreaths to tombs of Ninoy, Cory, Noy

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday sent two wreaths of white flowers to the tombs of the late senator Benigno “Ninoy”...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP on watch vs Chinese &lsquo;sleeper cells&rsquo;

PNP on watch vs Chinese ‘sleeper cells’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday assured the public that the PNP is taking steps to protect the nation’s interests...
Headlines
fbtw
Long queues, delays in canvassing force teachers to work overtime during BSKE 2023

Long queues, delays in canvassing force teachers to work overtime during BSKE 2023

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) said its hotlines for the BSKE were “barraged” with complaints from teachers...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
More Filipinos rate themselves poor &ndash; SWS poll

More Filipinos rate themselves poor – SWS poll

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The number of Filipino families who consider themselves poor increased to 13.2 million, according to the third quarter survey...
Headlines
fbtw
UN laments gaps in implementing convention vs corruption

UN laments gaps in implementing convention vs corruption

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Gaps remain in the implementation of the world’s first and only legally binding anti-corruption instrument, the United...
Headlines
fbtw
2 Pinoy doctors in Gaza cross to Egypt

2 Pinoy doctors in Gaza cross to Egypt

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Two Filipino doctors working with Doctors without Borders are among the foreign nationals who have been allowed to exit Gaza...
Headlines
fbtw

Schools urged to join campaign vs violence against women

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
The Department of Education is urging schools to join the 18-day campaign to end violence against women this month.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with