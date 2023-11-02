PAGASA: Expect rainy All Souls Day due to Amihan

Residents of Marikina endure downpour while visiting their departed loved ones at Barangka Public Cemetery in Marikina on Wednesday. The low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) may bring rains to Metro Manila, Calabarzon and Mimaropa areas starting today, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

MANILA, Philippines — While the low pressure area over Isabela dissipated Wednesday night, several parts of the country are likely to experience rain on All Soul’s Day due to the northeast monsoon (Amihan) and a shear line, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In a 4 a.m. advisory on Thursday, PAGASA said that Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora and Quezon will experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the shear line.

In these areas, flash floods and landslides remain a risk during periods of moderate to heavy rainfall intensity, the weather agency said.

According to PAGASA, a shear line is the convergence of cold and warm winds that trigger rains.

Amihan will bring cloudy skies and rain over the rest of Northern Luzon, while the rest of the Philippines, including Metro Manila, will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon can expect improving weather conditions by the weekend, the state weather bureau said. — Cristina Chi