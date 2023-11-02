^

LIVE updates: Undas 2023

November 2, 2023
LIVE updates: Undas 2023
Civilian volunteers inspect lighted candles over the graves of fallen soldiers at the heroes' cemetery in Manila on October 31, 2023, a day before people head to cemeteries for All Saints Day in the annual remembrance of loved ones.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are observing Undas on November 1 and 2.

November 1 (All Saints’ Day) and November 2 (All Souls’ Day) have been declared holidays through Proclamation No. 42 signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in August last year.

Large crowds are expected to visit their departed loved ones in various cemeteries and several are also expected to return to their homes in provinces.

Bookmark this live blog for the latest updates on Undas in various cemeteries and traffic information. (Can't view the updates? Click here.)

