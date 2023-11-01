^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Undas 2023

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
November 1, 2023 | 9:15am
LIVE updates: Undas 2023
Civilian volunteers inspect lighted candles over the graves of fallen soldiers at the heroes' cemetery in Manila on October 31, 2023, a day before people head to cemeteries for All Saints Day in the annual remembrance of loved ones.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are observing Undas on November 1 and 2.

November 1 (All Saints’ Day) and November 2 (All Souls’ Day) have been declared holidays through Proclamation No. 42 signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in August last year.

Large crowds are expected to visit their departed loved ones in various cemeteries and several are also expected to return to their homes in provinces.

Bookmark this live blog for the latest updates on Undas in various cemeteries and traffic information. (Can't view the updates? Click here)

vuukle comment

UNDAS 2023
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Be honest, Marcos tells BSK winners; over 98 percent proclaimed

Be honest, Marcos tells BSK winners; over 98 percent proclaimed

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
With almost all of the winning candidates in Monday’s barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections already proclaimed,...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: More vote buying cases to be filed

Comelec: More vote buying cases to be filed

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is preparing to file more vote-buying cases in connection with the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan...
Headlines
fbtw
BSKE deaths climb to 19

BSKE deaths climb to 19

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
At least 19 people have been killed as a result of violence in connection with the recently concluded barangay and Sangguniang...
Headlines
fbtw
Potato price rises, but to normalize with harvest &ndash; DA

Potato price rises, but to normalize with harvest – DA

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
The price of potatoes has risen, but is expected to normalize because of the harvest, which is seen to augment the supply...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2023 Barangay, SK elections

LIVE updates: 2023 Barangay, SK elections

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 days ago
The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections officially opened on Monday, October 30.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Belmonte named 2023 Champion of the Earth

Belmonte named 2023 Champion of the Earth

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has been named 2023 Champion of the Earth by the United Nations Environment Program for initiating...
Headlines
fbtw
New Philstar Media Group VP named

New Philstar Media Group VP named

10 hours ago
The Philstar Media Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Jay R. Sarmiento as vice president for sales and marketing...
Headlines
fbtw
Japanese PM in Manila November 3-4

Japanese PM in Manila November 3-4

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will embark on a two-day official visit to the Philippines this week aimed at bolstering...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Remember saints, dead not only during Undas&rsquo;

‘Remember saints, dead not only during Undas’

By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
Manila Cathedral vice rector Fr. Vicente Gabriel Bautista said that while the first two days of November are special holidays...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with