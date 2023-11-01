LIVE updates: Undas 2023
November 1, 2023 | 9:15am
MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are observing Undas on November 1 and 2.
November 1 (All Saints’ Day) and November 2 (All Souls’ Day) have been declared holidays through Proclamation No. 42 signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in August last year.
Large crowds are expected to visit their departed loved ones in various cemeteries and several are also expected to return to their homes in provinces.
Bookmark this live blog for the latest updates on Undas in various cemeteries and traffic information. (Can't view the updates? Click here)
BrandSpace Articles
<
>
Philstar
x
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended