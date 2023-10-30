Comelec: Early voting option a ‘blockbuster’ among senior citizens, PWDs

This photo shows the implementation of the early voting scheme in Muntinlupa City.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections’ pilot implementation of the early voting scheme for vulnerable sectors turned up favorable results during the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, according to the poll body’s chairperson.

Pilot tested in just two cities — Naga and Muntinlupa City — the early voting scheme allowed senior citizens and PWD voters to cast their votes from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. ahead of the regular opening of precincts.

The early voting option was a “blockbuster” among those cities’ constituents, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said in an interview with ANC’s Headstart on Monday.

“When I was there early this morning I was so amazed, I really appreciate the fact that our senior citizens woke up early, even PWDs. They were there even with assisters, who were also allowed to vote,” Garcia said.

Garcia added that based on the turnout in the two pilot locations, the early voting scheme should be implemented nationwide.

“We would like to make a conclusion that in 2025 onwards we should now have early voting hours in the conduct of our national elections,” Garcia said.

“We're hoping Congress will be able to pass an early voting law. At least one week ahead of the elections, vulnerable sectors should be allowed to vote,” the poll body’s chairperson said.

Garcia acknowledged that despite the positive outcome of the early voting scheme, some senior citizens and PWDs were inconvenienced by having to sign documents prior to casting their vote.

The poll body tested its early voting option in this year's long-awaited BSKE in the hopes of improving the voting process for vulnerable sectors even as the Early Voting Bill remains pending in Congress.

The Early Voting Bill was transmitted to the Senate in May after being approved on final reading at the House of Representatives.