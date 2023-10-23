Senators’ London visit to boost ties with UK parliament

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, together with Senators Bong Go and Grace Poe, meet with their parliament counterparts during a visit to the United Kingdom last week.

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senators Bong Go and Grace Poe made an official visit to the United Kingdom on Oct. 16-18 to strengthen relations with parliament counterparts in the UK.

On Oct. 17, the official visit started with a tour of the UK Parliament led by Tim Loughton, member of parliament, followed by a meeting with MP Kwasi Kwarteng, a working lunch with the British Group Inter-Parliamentary Union, a meeting with House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Harvey Hoyle and meetings with the Science and Technology Committee and the All-Party Parliamentary Group.

On Oct. 18, the senators met with the Foreign Affairs Committee and the International Development Committee, observed question hour with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the Commons Chamber, met with Zubiri’s counterpart Lord Speaker of the House of Lords John McFall and attended an art exhibit entitled “Dancing with Glory” at the Philippine embassy in London.

On Oct. 19, Go was invited by overseas Filipino workers (OFW) groups to a casual gathering at Romulo Café & Restaurant in London.

“Our visit to London was both enlightening and productive, as we aimed to strengthen our ties with the United Kingdom, explore opportunities for collaboration, and address pressing issues that concern our Filipino community living in the UK,” Go said.

“I want to express my gratitude to the Filipino community in London for their warm reception, and to our colleagues, Senator Zubiri and Senator Poe, for their dedication and hard work throughout our visit,” he added.

During the gathering, Go provided updates on his legislative priorities such as his bills institutionalizing the OFW Hospital in Pampanga, establishing OFW wards in state hospitals and the operations of Malasakit Centers.